Shoppers Say Their Curly Hair Is ‘Thicker & Healthier’ After Using This $8 Rosemary & Biotin Hair Mask

Let’s face it, we need to customize our haircare routines just as much as our skincare. We need a quality shampoo, conditioner, hair oil that targets our problem areas, and even a handy dandy hair mask that’ll heal almost everything after you use it. If you’ve been itching to find the right hair mask, we found the perfect one for you (and it’s less than $9!)

Mielle

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque $8.89, originally $12.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque is a fast-acting and nourishing hair mask that’s perfect for helping rejuvenate dry, brittle hair. Packed with biotin, honey, and rosemary, this natural cream is a must for smoothing and restoring your hair’s health to its best. Not only can it help smooth out frizzy hair, but it’s said to stimulate growth in even broken, damaged hair quickly.

While it’s safe for all hairstyles, those with “chemically-treated hair, braids, weaves” have seen the best results! Per the brand, you apply this mask after using your go-to shampoo and leave it in your damp hair for up to 20 minutes before rinsing it out!

One shopper said, “My hair stopped falling out and is healthy and thicker and longer and it looks way better I had bariatric surgery and this made a huge difference.”

Another shopper added, “My hair was a bit dry and did not look healthy before I started this product. I have curly hair and I decided to give this a try. I applied a generous amount to my dry hair then put on a shower cap and under my heat cap for 30 mins. The same day I washed it off I felt the difference my hair was super soft and looked so healthy. I did get lots of compliments from my friends and family. This is 6 mts since I started using it and I treat my hair every 2 weeks with it. I am very happy with the results and the way my hair now looks and feels. I highly recommend this product for curly hair!”

