Venus Williams Says Her Favorite $9 Eyeliner Is So Long-Lasting That it ‘Doesn’t Smudge on the Court’

With summer right around the corner, we need an eyeliner that’ll last all-day, even through the super-hot, sweaty times — and who better than to have tennis superstar Venus Williams give the ultimate eyeliner recommendation?!

In a previous interview with Well+Good, Williams raved about this drugstore eyeliner, saying “I like this waterproof eyeliner by Milani because it’s amazing and it doesn’t smudge on the court.” With that level of staying power, who wouldn’t be intrigued?!

The Milani Stay Put Eyeliner is a waterproof, sweat-resistant, and smudge-proof eyeliner that is beloved for seamlessly adding a pop of color to any makeup look you’d choose. Available in eight pigmented shades, this can truly either deepen your smokey eye or add that gorgeous pop of color!

Both cruelty-free and long-lasting, the brand claims that this eyeliner can stay on for up to 16 hours. Also per the brand, make sure to twist clockwise to reveal the pencil tip and glide on like you would with any eyeliner pencil!

Along with being a Williams-loved product and from a Kim Kardashian-approved brand, this eyeliner is truly a customer favorite! One shopper says “this eyeliner stays put,” adding, “I really like the eyeliner!! I use the dark brown to line my lips too!! This stays put on my lips. Lasts and lasts! I put it on at 6 am, and it stays on till after lunch too, I refresh my lipstick ( eyeliner still on). The dark brown that I used this morning for my eyes is still on and looks great. No more panda eyes! Lots of times my eyeliner would travel down to my under eyes. This eyeliner stays put!”

Another shopper added, “This eyeliner seems to be very long-lasting…I have very oily eyes and have always had trouble finding eyeliner that will stay put….I use some NYX setting spray and dab it on the area where I am applying the liner. Then line away! Stays put :)”

