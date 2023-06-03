Priyanka Chopra Is ‘Never’ Seen Without This $4 Lip Balm That Shoppers Call the ‘Best’ for Keeping Lips Moist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A quality chapstick should do so much more than just give your dry lips some relief. At its best, a lip balm should moisturize, hydrate, and even add a pop of color to your lips. Among our favorite brands, Burt’s Bees carries some of our favorite and most effective products. And there’s one lip balm from the brand that’s become Priyanka Chopra’s go-to, and it’s currently on Ulta for just $4.

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Pomegranate Lip Balm is about to become your new favorite chapstick. “Nothing keeps my lips as soft and plump like Burt’s Bees, plus I love the hint of color that it gives my lips,” Chopra told Well + Good. This lip balm really does so much more than hydrate your lips. With a touch of color, Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Pomegranate Lip Balm gives your lips a slight tint, elevating your every day makeup with a simple stroke. Plus this lip balm softens dry lips for hours of relief — and who doesn’t love that?

It’s no wonder Chopra is such a fan of Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Pomegranate Lip Balm. But what do shoppers have to say about this chapstick? Well, just read on to find out: “I have always used Burt’s Bees Lip balm and have never been disappointed. Very happy with this product,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Best lip balm ever. So many choices, you gotta try them all,” another shopper said. “I really like the pomegranate version of Burt’s Bees lip balm. There’s a very light taste of fruit and they redden my lips for casual use,” a third shopper wrote. We don’t need any further convincing. Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Pomegranate Lip Balm will surely be your favorite lip balm in no time. Add it to your cart right now!

