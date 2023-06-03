Shoppers Adore This ‘Effective’ Mindy Kaling-Loved $15 Clay Mask For Making Their Hormonal Acne ‘Disappear’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought acne was a thing of the past, think again. When our hormones are out of wack, acne can strike and be the difference between a good day and a bad day. Luckily, there are products out there that make a real difference on your skin, including a clay mask that’s a favorite of Mindy Kaling, and it’s available for just $15 on Amazon.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask is a total game-changer when it comes to your skincare routine. Back in 2015, Kaling took to Instagram and shared how effective this product was on her oily skin. “Sometimes I put glop on my face for beauty reasons. This one was cheapo and fun to mix and really worked,” she wrote. This deep pore cleansing clay mask can be used on your face and body — wherever your skin is feeling irritated. Made with 100% Natural Calcium Bentonite Clay, the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask will help your skin feel softer and smoother, removing blemishes and acne in no time.

Image Courtesy of Aztec Secret via Amazon.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask $14.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now that we know Kaling is a fan of the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask, what do shoppers have to say? Well, just read on to find out: “This really made my sensitive skin feel better when I was breaking out. Some stuff is harsh on my skin, but this was gentle and effective,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I have oily broken out skin and after just one use a lot of my smaller zits disappeared over night and the redness went away on my face,” another shopper said. “This is the absolute best thing since slice bread. It cleans your acne in no time and [is] really good for detox purposes,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it — if you’ve been looking for a product to take your skincare routine to the next level, consider your search over. Add Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Mask to your cart ASAP!

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: