Heidi Klum Swears By This ‘Super’ $12 Exfoliating Scrub for Making Her Entire Body Feel Incredibly Soft

Julia Teti
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images.

Who doesn’t love soft, smooth skin? Ensuring our skin looks and feels its best is probably one of the biggest tenants of our skincare routine. But you shouldn’t have to break the bank on crazy expensive products in order to achieve a healthy look and feel. That’s why we’re kind of obsessed with a product that’s a favorite of Heidi Klum, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $12 right now.

Aapri Exfoliating Facial Scrub is used by the likes of Klum and so many satisfied shoppers. Klum told Today back in September 2019 that she uses this exfoliating scrub “twice a week” and it leaves her skin looking and feeling it’s absolute best. There’s a reason this product is a favorite of Klum’s. Made with ground apricot kernels and apricot kernel oil, this scrub is ideal for practically any skin type. Aapri Exfoliating Facial Scrub is formulated to deeply cleanse and remove dirt, grease, and dead skin cells. Your skin will look smooth, feel clean and totally refreshed.

Image Courtesy of Aapri via Amazon.

Aapri Exfoliating Facial Scrub $12.05 on Amazon.com

But what do shoppers have to say about Aapri Exfoliating Facial Scrub? Well, just read on to find out why this product is an Amazon’s Choice selection. “No other scrub comes close to the smooth moisturizing quality of this one. And the tube lasts forever,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“It’s a great exfoliant to use once or twice a week,” another shopper said. One shopper said this product was “super,” and a fourth wrote their “skin definitely [is] showing results” after just a few uses. Well, we don’t have any other questions. For softer, smoother skin, add Aapri Exfoliating Facial Scrub to your skincare regimen today.

