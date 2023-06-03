Drew Barrymore’s Must-Haves for Summer Include This $20 Product That ‘Works Wonders’ on Severe Sunburns

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes sunburns are inevitable. Even if you apply gobs of the very best sunscreen, you can still get just a bit of a burn. But have no fear. Thanks to one particular Drew Barrymore summer fave, sunburn pain will be a thing of the past. This product is an absolute must-have, and it’s currently available on Amazon for just $20.

Aloe Infusion’s Organic Aloe Vera Gel is a favorite of Barrymore — and plenty of shoppers — for a very good reason. Around this time last year, Barrymore took to Instagram and named this soothing gel as one of her summer must-haves. This gel is perfect for relieving sunburns and so much more. Aloe Infusion’s Organic Aloe Vera Gel soothes and protects damaged skin while promoting natural skin cell growth. This gel also locks in moisture, and promotes a calming feeling for overall relief.

Image Courtesy of Aloe Infusion via Amazon.

We love that Aloe Infusion’s Organic Aloe Vera Gel can provide so much relief to irritated, sunburned skin. But we’re sure you’re wondering, does it actually work? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers have to say about this gel: “Works wonders! I went to Mexico and got severely sunburnt so I purchased this and in a matter of 2-3 days I was cleared all up,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This is great at soothing sunburns,” another shopper said in their review. “This is a really good product. Aloe is great for sunburns but I always hate the sticky feeling of aloe. This is a great product because it feels smooth and not sticky. I would recommend this,” a third shopper wrote. Well, we’re sold! Add Aloe Infusion’s Organic Aloe Vera Gel to your summer skincare regimen and make painful sunburns a thing of the past.

