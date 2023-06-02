Shoppers With Mature Skin Can’t Believe How ‘Fresh & Dewy’ They Look After Trying This Powerful $19 Repair Serum

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You can always count on sunscreen to protect your skin. But what if we told you that vitamin C products can also keep your skin looking healthy? Vitamin C does more than just give you a radiant glow. This antioxidant helps to smooth, even, calm, and even defend the skin against the sun. So, it’s no doubt a must-have ingredient in any skincare routine.

If you’re interested in giving it a try, then we’ve found a $19 Vitamin C serum that should be on your radar. Peak Scents’ Power Repair Vitamin C Solution is not like your typical serums. It combines a potent 15% concentration of Vitamin C with a blend of super-antioxidants to rejuvenate your complexion.

And the best part? This advanced treatment has a long list of benefits that your skin will absolutely love. From improving fine lines and wrinkles to brightening and increasing collagen production, this powerful serum puts in the work. It also treats breakouts, clogged pores, spots, uneven tone, and puffiness. Best of all, the Power Repair Vitamin C Solution won’t leave your face feeling greasy thanks to its oil-free formula.

Peak Scents Power Repair Vitamin C Solution

Courtesy of Peak Scents.

Even reviewers with mature skin are impressed with this vitamin C serum from Peak Scent.

“This Vitamin C Solution does amazing things for my skin with only natural ingredients. My skin is softer and smoother, toned and brighter,” said a reviewer. “If I told you that I was close to 60 you would definitely look at me a lot closer. My skin looks that good!” Related story Courtney Cox’s Fave Skincare Brand Has an Acne Treatment That’s ‘Better Than Pimple Patches’ & Soothes Breakouts on the Spot

Another added that it works wonders for their complexion, saying that their skin now looks “fresh, bright, and dewy.”

Clearly, Peak Scents’ Power Repair Vitamin C Solution does not disappoint when it comes to boosting your appearance. So, don’t think twice about adding it to your regimen now. After all, it’s only $19 to make your mature skin look so good.

