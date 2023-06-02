If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston adores Aveeno products, and has even said that she keeps their Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion “everywhere.” While the brand is famous for their ultra-moisturizing skincare products, their hair care lineup shouldn’t be overlooked. If you have thinning hair or struggle with hair shedding or loss, the brand has a shampoo and conditioner that may help. Right now, they’re both on sale for just $8 on Amazon.

Aveeno’s Refresh & Thicken Shampoo for thin and fine hair is made up of oats, rosemary, peppermint and cucumber. All of these ingredients blend nicely together to help cleanse, thicken, and add moisture to your hair. Not only will it help you get the volume you want, the peppermint and cucumber also has a soothing and cooling effect on the scalp. A number of shoppers said shampoo has even helped prevent further hair loss and shedding. It’s no wonder it’s a It’s a top-rated product with over 4,800 five-star reviews.

Aveeno’s Refresh & Thicken Shampoo is definitely worth a try as one shopper said it helped prevent hair fallout. “This shampoo has saved my hair,” they wrote. “I was previously using a Kirkland shampoo and my hair was falling out like crazy. I switched shampoos and I’m so happy I did. This gives my hair much more volume, it’s shiny and soft now. It feels so much healthier and there is so much less hair shedding. 100% recommend.”

Another reviewer said that it helped their scalp heal. As they wrote, “My scalp is very sensitive to shampoos and I have great difficulty finding shampoo that does not lead to hair loss. Some shampoos leave my scalp shedding for weeks and it gets embarrassing with how much hair loss I have. Many shampoos make my scalp red and itchy, this shampoo does not. Aveeno is one of the very few brands that heal my scalp and prevent further hair loss. I am so happy to have finally found a good shampoo! I notice that my hair is longer, shinier, and thicker than it was several months ago. I hope that they won’t change this product since it is one of the very few that I can use.”

One shopper whose “always had thin hair” said it’s the only product of its kind that actually worked. “I’ve been experimenting with shampoos for decades and have tried quite a few that claim to make your hair thicker, add body, etc. They usually don’t perform as advertised, at least for me. I would describe the results the Aveeno shampoo delivered as increasing the volume of my hair, and made a noticeable difference and definite improvement in how my hair looks.”

Of course, if you want to make the most out of the shampoo, you’ll want to include the conditioner to your shower routine as well. According to shoppers, it smells great and does a good job at making their hair look and feel thicker and fuller.

Both the shampoo and conditioner are on sale at Amazon for $8 each. You can also save a little more by using Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program, which automatically delivers the products to you each month.

