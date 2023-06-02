If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a new lipstick in town and it’s one you’ll want in your summer beauty routine ASAP. Kosas, the clean beauty brand with celeb fans such as Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, and Olivia Wilde, just launched a new lip product that’s basically hybrid between makeup and skincare. If you like lipsticks that are more on the moisturizing side, but hate the lack of staying power, this product is just the thing you need.

The Kosas Wet Stick is described as a “clean, balmy lip care stick” that’s made with squalane and ceramides that melt right into your lips for a “soft, kissable shine.” It’s basically a lipstick, lipgloss and lip balm all in one product. According to the brand, the product will not only soften and moisturize the lips, it’ll smooth and visibly plump it as well. Plus, there are 12 beautiful shades to choose from, including neutrals, pinks, and bold options. You’re guaranteed to find something you absolutely love. It’s perfect for everyday use, we wouldn’t be surprised if you made this your go-to after trying it just once.

Even though Kosas’ Wet Stick lipstick is a new addition to the brand, it’s already earned its spot in numerous shoppers’ beauty routines. As one reviewer wrote, “After using this lipstick for a few days it has fast become my favorite lipstick. It’s so moisturizing and lightweight, and it’s long-lasting too. I love moisturizing lipsticks because it keeps your lips healthy. I highly recommend these.”

IMAGE: Kosas Kosas

Another shopper wrote that’s just as moisturizing as a lip balm. They said, “It’s has beautiful pigment for a gloss finish and leaves your lips feeling moisturized as a balm would. Perfect purse lipstick for that little extra pop of color!” They also mentioned that the new Wet Stick has an “awesome consistency.”

While lip balms and more moisturizing lipsticks don’t tend to have staying power, shoppers say this one does! As one wrote, “I’m obsessed! This sheer color makes my lips look naturally flushed and juicy. The look stays wet for hours and consistency is almost like a lip balm. Perfect my-lips-but-better product in my opinion.”

One reviewer loved the skincare for your lips aspect of the product. “I received the Wet Stick in ‘Sunset Shimmer,’ which is described as being a ‘warm rosy brown’ and it is absolutely gorgeous!” they wrote. “The color, formula and feel are phenomenal! I can just apply this and go! It definitely smoothed my lips and the feeling is like NO other! Like a hybrid balm but with just enough sheer color. It feels like there is nothing on my lips and I just really love that. The ingredients are AMAZING and I absolutely love how it’s skincare for the lips!” Related story Courtney Cox’s Fave Skincare Brand Has an Acne Treatment That’s ‘Better Than Pimple Patches’ & Soothes Breakouts on the Spot

