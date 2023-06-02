Target Is Selling the Cutest Summer-Themed Doormats for Under $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is the perfect season to give your home a little makeover. Now, we don’t mean you have to go all out, but if you’ve been searching for a fun, cute new addition to your seasonal decorations, then you’re in luck. Target is selling some of the cutest summer doormats for under $15 — but hurry, you’ll want to grab one before they’re gone!

Whether you’re a fan of florals, evergreen leaves, or even dogs on surf boards (yes, we’re serious), Target has you covered. Their selection of doormats are perfect for your patio, front door step, or anywhere you see fit! Add a bit of fun and zest to your summer decor with any of the doormats below.

Floral Coir Doormat

Image Courtesy of Sun Squad™ via Target.

If you’re a fan of florals, do we have the doormat for you. The Floral Coir Doormat adds the perfect pop of color to your home. This eye-catching doormat features a vibrant pattern that will compliment any piece of your outdoor decor. It’s made of 100% coir to help clear dirt and debris from shoes and keep it where it belongs — outside! With the PVC backing, you won’t have to worry about this doormat ever getting out of place.

Banana Leaf Doormat

Image Courtesy of Threshold™ via Target

Feeling a bit tropical this season? Then perhaps the Banana Leaf Doormat is a bit more your speed. This charming, bright doormat won't just add a lovely accent to your home this season, it will also keep your foyer clean. Keep the warm, friendly, and pristine vibes going with this doormat.

Dog Surf Board Coir Doormat

Image Courtesy of Sun Squad™ via Target

We’re going to be honest — we feel like this doormat pretty much sells itself. The Dog Surf Board Coir Doormat will be the cutest addition to your home. Featuring an adorable pup catching some waves with the welcoming text “Hey There” embossed on the quality coir material, your home will be party central all summer long.

