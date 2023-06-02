If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re someone who struggles with acne, then pimple patches have likely become your best friend. All you have to do is slap on a sticker. After that, the pimple has noticeably faded in just a few hours. Who wouldn’t love that? No doubt, patches do work wonders for our blemishes. However, we came across a treatment that shoppers say is better. Dermalogica’s Deep Acne Invisible Liquid Patch soothes, clears, and helps prevent future breakouts. This spot treatment is about to become your new favorite solution for fighting acne, and here’s why.

The Deep Acne Invisible Liquid Patch lets you heal breakouts at any time of the day. As soon as you feel it forming, simply apply the treatment directly to that spot. It transforms from a clear liquid to a patch to deliver a cooling sensation to your irritated skin. The product works to invisibly clear stubborn or hidden blemishes, while also fading post-breakout marks. Best of all, the formula keeps your skin hydrated throughout use.

Dermalogica Deep Acne Invisible Liquid Patch

One reviewer wrote, “This has been a game-changer for my breakouts! Whenever I feel a blemish forming, I apply this spot treatment, and it works its magic to soothe, clear, and prevent future breakouts. It has almost fully replaced pimple patches for me!”

While another reviewer added that they noticed fast results: “I do suffer with monthly acne and after applying a small amount on my pimple 2x a day I can definitely see getting it smaller.”

If you ask us, we guarantee this acne treatment works a lot better than popping or picking at your pimples. And if celebrities like Courteney Cox and Selena Gomez rely on this brand to treat their skin, it must be for a good reason. So, head to Dermalogica to try out the Deep Acne Invisible Liquid Patch now for clearer, healthy skin.

