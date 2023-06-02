Drew Barrymore Just Dropped a New Always Pan Dupe at Walmart & It’s Under $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you just wrapped up your spring cleaning, or you’re getting a head start on summer shopping, there’s never a wrong time to update your kitchen’s pots and pans. Now, if you’ve been searching for a pan that’s not only effective, but also aesthetically pleasing, then do we have good news for you. Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful brand just dropped a new pan that’ll quickly become your go-to kitchen essential — and it’s currently under $70 on Walmart’s website.

Beautiful’s 4QT Hero Pan with Steam Insert completely lives up to its name. This pan is truly beautiful and comes in four unique shades including Cornflower Blue (pictured below), Black Sesame, Sage Green, and White Icing. Beautiful’s 4QT Hero Pan with Steam Insert features durable cast aluminum construction with a large 4 quart pan capacity — you’ll have plenty of room for whatever scrumptious dish you’re cooking up.

Image Courtesy of Beautiful via Walmart

Beautiful 4QT Hero Pan with Steam Insert $69 Buy now

There are two convenient pour spouts on either side of the pan and the long handle ensures your hand will stay cool and protected from the heat. Plus, Beautiful’s 4QT Hero Pan with Steam Insert comes with a steamer basket, and who doesn’t love a little something extra? With this pan in your kitchen, you’ll be absolutely unstoppable.

We’ve always loved Barrymore’s Beautiful kitchen appliances. Not only are they effective, these pieces are elegant, aesthetically pleasing, and always affordable. So don’t hesitate — add Beautiful’s 4QT Hero Pan with Steam Insert to your cart ASAP!

