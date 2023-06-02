If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The cat’s out of the bag: Cat & Jack’s return policy is a massive money-saver you simply can’t afford to miss. One of Target’s most popular in-house brands for kids’ clothes and accessories, Cat & Jack offers a full refund on all its products up to one year from purchase, providing you kept the original receipt. Does it sound too good to be true? Well it is true, and one TikToker experienced the savings firsthand on a trip to Target last summer.

The mom of three toted bags filled with used Cat & Jack clothes to return at her local Target and was shocked when received a refund of $537.80 in total, which she applied to a new Target wardrobe for her brood. “Didn’t spend a single dollar for back-to-school clothes,” she noted in the video.

Cat & Jack is a treasure trove for kids’ threads, too. The brand has casual clothes for playing, outfits to wear to school, accessories like backpacks and hats, shoes, undergarments and more, and the sizes go from newborn straight through big kid. So you could conceivable keep shopping Cat & Jack at Target each year as your little ones outgrow stuff from the year before—and spend barely anything. Here are our favorite Cat & Jack picks at Target right now.

Cat & Jack Bike Shorts for Girls

Target

These best-selling Cat & Jack bike shorts for girls are the ultimate summer play wear. They’re available in five colors, including basic black, to create countless warm-weather outfits.

Toddler Girls’ Bike Shorts $4 Buy now

Cat & Jack Knit Shorts for Boys

Target

For summer activities or just hanging out, these Cat & Jack knit pull-on shorts for boys are just the thing. They’re made of a breathable cotton blend and are available in four colors. Related story Courtney Cox’s Fave Skincare Brand Has an Acne Treatment That’s ‘Better Than Pimple Patches’ & Soothes Breakouts on the Spot

Toddler Boys’ Knit Pull-On Shorts $5 Buy now

Cat & Jack Tiered Knit Skort

Target

Birthday parties and picnics call for the sweetest attire, and this coral skirt fits the bill. The bottom blend bottom has an adjustable drawstring for comfort.

Tiered Knit Skort $10 Buy now

Cat & Jack Dino Tropical Button-Down Short Sleeve Resort Shirt

Target

Color us smitten with this pink tropical-print button-down that’s a too-chic take on the classic Hawaiian shirt. Mixed in with the palm trees are dinosaurs your kid will adore.

Tropical Button-Down Short Sleeve Resort Shirt $14 Buy now

Cat & Jack Americana Swirl Pajama Set

Target

Stock up now for Independence Day — and then put this cozy set of pajamas on repeat for New Year’s Eve. The Americana Swirl top-and-bottom from Cat & Jack is a patriotic pick for boys or girls.

Americana Swirl Pajamas $12 Buy now

It turns out this generous return policy doesn’t only apply to Cat & Jack — it also applies to all the rest of Target’s house brands. That means if you love Pillowfort, Target’s home collection for kids, or any of Target’s other popular in-house brands (there are 45 in total) like A New Day, Ava & Viv, Knox & Rose, Smith & Hawken, you can return your used items for up to one year and get your money back, too. The actual policy reads, “If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund.”

Of course, Target’s return policy does come with some restrictions, which you can read here, but it also comes with some bonus goodness: if you use your Target RED card for the purchase, that buys you an additional 30 days for returns. Here are some other Target house-brand items we have our eye on right now — all eligible for Target’s one-year guarantee.

A New Day Sunglasses

Target

Target’s best-selling sunnies by A New Day look too expensive to be just $15. Their squared-off shape with cat-eye detail looks good on almost any face, and yes, the lenses have built-in UV protection.

Plastic Square Sunglasses $15 Buy now

Ava & Viv Maxi Sundress

Target

The ultimate showstopping summer dress is this ethereal orange floral one by Ava & Viv. It’s flow-y but has all the details that’ll flatter your figure, including a cinching up top, flutter sleeve, a side slit — and then for convenience, it has pockets.

Flutter Short Sleeve Maxi Sundress $29.75 Buy now

Knox Rose A-Line Dress

Target

This Knox & Rose A-line sundress is the epitome of prairie-girl cool and might the easiest, yet most stylish thing you’ll have in your closet to throw on all summer.