This Maria Shriver-Approved Brand Has Cute & Practical Straw Bags for Summer — Snag One for Up to 70% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing says summer style like a straw handbag. It just has that casual, I’m-going-on-vacay vibe that you want to have during this time of year. While there’s no shortage of straw bags out there right now, we found some really cute and practical options that can really take your summer wardrobe to the next level. Let’s just say, they’re from a designer brand that has the stamp of approval from celebs like Jennifer Lopez, Maria Shriver, Céline Dion, and Ariana Grande.

Whether you’re into totes, hand bags or crossbody bags, Eric Javits has you covered. Right now, they even have a collection of gorgeous straw bags for summer, which are handcrafted and made with premium materials for durability. As many of us know, straw bags do have a tendency to break with a lot of use. But Eric Javits’ luxury straw bags were built to last. It’s no wonder why so many celebs adore the designer’s line of straw hats, in particular. Not only are the bags luxurious and vacation-ready, the brand is having a major sale where you can find styles up to 72% off.

There are so many chic styles on sale, it can be hard to figure out which one you really want to invest in. If you’re looking for some inspiration, we rounded up a few of our favorite Eric Javits straw bags. Check those out below.

This simple yet oh-so chic tote bag is an updated version of the first bag Eric Javits ever designed. The tote features a top zipper closure, which is a major plus as most totes are open. It also has discreet leather under handle protectors for durability and an interior side-wall zipper pocket for you to keep keys, your phone or a small wallet in place. There are five colors to choose from and it’s on sale for 30% off.

Eric Javits Squishee Tote II $227 Buy now

So, we’re obsessed. This adorable crossbody bag will keep your hands free while you’re shopping or exploring a resort. It’s meant to be compact, but bit enough to fit your wallet, phone, sunglasses, and other smaller items. One shopper said it can even fit a bottle of water in addition to all the essentials. It comes in several colors including coral, original peanut, red, and white. It’s on sale for 30% off.

Eric Javits Mini My Way $206 Buy now

With a name like Portofino, this bag was pretty much made for vacation. It’s described as a small raffia straw pouch that was inspired by the “casual chic lifestyle of the Italian Riviera.” According to shoppers, it’s “cutest little bag” that’s perfect for day or night. You can even use it as a hand bag or a crossbody. Related story Kim Kardashian Loves Using This Psoriasis-Friendly $12 Balm That Hydrates Dry Patches & ‘Smells So Good, Like Roses in a Garden’

Eric Javits Portofino $245 Buy now

If you’re someone who loves carrying around all the essentials and (a lot) more, consider the Sinclair Tote. It makes a great summer work bag, as well as a carry-on for travel. You can even elevate your beach day look by bringing this along. It comes with a water bottle holder and a detachable clear vinyl case for small items. You can get this in black or original peanut.

Eric Javits Sinclair Tote $245 Buy now

We love the laidback style of this mid-size hobo bag. It features a calf leather trim and a zip-top closure. You can also adjust the strap to wear is as a shoulder bag or crossbody. According to one shopper, it’s a “great bag in every way.” It’s super versatile and just the perfect size for everyday use.

Eric Javits Squishee Jessi Straw Bag $203 Buy now

Those were just a few styles we have our eye on, but there’s so much more to see. Be sure to check out Eric Javits’ collection of straw bags for summer while they’re at a discount.

