Target’s Adorable New Summer-Themed Cat Tree Is On Sale for Under $30 Today

Wouldn’t it be so lovely to spend every day of the summer lounging underneath a shady palm tree? Although it may not be so realistic for all of us, we can at least set our cat up with such a cushy lifestyle. Target is selling an adorable palm cat tree that you can snag for just under $30 if you shop today.

The Yaheetech Coconut Palm Cat Tree stands 37 inches tall and features a natural sisal-covered scratch post with palm leaves at the top and a “coconut” dangling toy. It also offers two different spots for your cat to hang out. She can oversee her kingdom from the top shelf or take some time for herself and hide away in the private cat house, both of which are covered in cozy carpet-like fibers.

Normally priced at over $50, you can grab this cat tree for over 40 percent off right now on Target’s website.

“I got this hut for my kitchens who were 12 weeks old (now 16 weeks),” one five-star reviewer wrote. “They play on it a ton and they also sleep in it too. Very sturdy.”

All of the components of this palm cat tree can be scratched at, which helps your cat keep her claws sharp and manicured, and if you need to clean the surfaces, run a vacuum over the fibers or use a lint roller. And Yaheetech recommends that pet parents only buy this for kittens or smaller cats because it’s a smaller size and may not be able to accommodate our larger furry friends.

Your cat snoozes the day away anyway, so she might as well pretend she’s on a tropical vacation! Pick up the Yaheetech Coconut Palm Cat Tree while it’s deeply discounted and live your summer vicariously through your cat.

