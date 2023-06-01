Target Just Added the Cutest New Pride-Themed Cat Scratcher for Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As of today, June 1, Pride Month has officially started. And to celebrate, Target released an entire collection of Pride-themed clothing, homewares, and even pet accessories. This cardboard cat scratcher, for example, is decked out in Pride-related decor so your cat can get in on the celebratory vibes.

The Pride RV Cat Scratcher from Target’s Boots & Barkley line is made from durable chipboard so it will last through and well past Pride Month. The exterior shell features a rainbow flag, LGBTQIA+ bunting, and faux stickers that read “All Colors” and “Acceptance for All.”

The RV also has several windows and cutouts for your cat to look out of so she can keep an eye on her surroundings while she’s hanging out inside. The floor of the RV is made with durable scratchboard so she can sharpen her claws somewhere other than the arm of your couch.

“This simple little novelty scratcher is perfect for my cat,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “The fact it has two exits is perfect, as my cat is a little skittish! It does run on the small side. My cat’s a whopping seven pounds and she’s a perfect fit … but I imagine you could easily trim the edges to make it larger as it is made of cardboard. Easy assembly, easy to replace the bottom when it wears out. I might even put this over a similarly sized bed when she’s done with the scratcher as it’s easy to move around.”

For just $15, you can grab a new place for your cat to scratch and hide that also brings a bit of Pride love to your place. Pick up a Pride RV Cat Scratcher from Target while they’re still in stock.

