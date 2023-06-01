If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If a beauty product is good enough to make Kim Kardashian’s beauty routine, you can bet we’re going to be interested. That’s especially true if said product is on the affordable end. While Kim does have a love for higher-end brands like Tatcha, NARS, and La Mer, she also swears by products that won’t break the bank — we’re talking less than $20 here! In fact, one product she can’t live without is Jurlique’s Rose Love Balm. It’s one of several products she couldn’t get enough of when she was pregnant, per Allure. The best part is, it’s costs just $12 on Amazon.

The Jurlique Rose Love Balm is a multipurpose product that can be used on lips, cuticles, elbows, knees and dry skin patches. According to the brand, it’s natural, consciously crafted, and made with ingredients such as honeycomb, which acts as a natural humectant to keep the skin hydrated. It’s sensitive skin-friendly and can help heal and soothe irritations. While Kim K uses it to moisturize her lips, you can definitely use it for your other skin care needs. You’re basically getting an all-in-one moisturizer for less than $15, which is a solid deal if you ask us. Not only that, one shopper even called the balm “luxurious.” Who wouldn’t want to add this to their cart?

When a beauty product pretty much does it all and does it all well, you know it’s bound to catch the attention of beauty enthusiasts. In fact, Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one who adores this product. As one shopper said, it’s the “Swiss army knife of beauty products.” They wrote, “This is my go-to beauty fix! Not only is is it great for keeping cuticles soft, but I apply it to my lips, hands, and pulse points as a quick perfume substitute.”

One shopper said it was a beauty must-have for travel, as you can easily bring it on-the-go. They wrote, “This is my favorite balm for any patches of dry skin. The scent is very natural and not over powering. I get compliments regularly. I think it’s perfectly subtle. The balm itself works amazing. It absorbs well and leaves skin very soft. It’s a must-have for my purse.”

When it comes to the scent, so many shoppers raved over “heavenly” it was. As one reviewer wrote, “It smells so good, like roses from the garden.” Another said, “This has the most lovely rose scent and it moisturizes dry cuticles, hands, and lips very well!”

If you want to see why Kim and so many Amazon shoppers love Jurlique’s Rose Love Balm, be sure to snap one up on Amazon today. It’s just $12, which is a really great price for how much you can do with it. Plus, you can also save a little more by using Amazon’s Subscribe and Save program, which automatically delivers the product for however long you choose.

