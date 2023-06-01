Target Is Selling a Bunch of Adorable Magnolia Brand Faux Houseplants & Most Start Under $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Not all houseplant lovers have green thumbs, and if this sounds like you, then you’ve probably done your fair share of faux houseplant shopping. Target’s selection of faux plants from its Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line should be your next stop because these plants not only look just like the real thing, but a handful of them cost less than $10.

Tight on space? This adorable mini faux pilea plant from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia sits at only seven inches tall and four inches wide so it’s the perfect size to display on a mantel, entryway table, or even on the last remaining corner of your cluttered work desk. The paper mache pot gives the foliage a realistic look but the entire thing only weighs about half a pound.

This mini peperomia plant may be small, but it still makes a statement on any tabletop or mantle thanks to its sprawling vines. The foliage looks so natural with the subtle veining on the leaves and the ceramic-look pot will fit in with any aesthetic.

This incredible 31-inch hanging faux button fern from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will add so much life to your space but you won’t have to actually keep anything alive. The glossy leaves on the fern make this faux plant look super lush and the entire plant weighs less than a pound, making it a breeze to hang from any hook or curtain rod.

For just $5, you can bring this beautiful faux hoya plant into your home to add some greenery to your living space. It sits eight inches tall and the traditional-style faux ceramic pot gives the plant a bit more interest than a plain container.

Snake plants never go out of style, and this faux snake plant from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia will stay lush and healthy-looking for as long as it remains trendy. It stands at 21 inches tall and comes in a cool tri-colored ceramic pot.

And no matter if you’re growing the real thing or going faux, you can never go wrong with a pothos plant. This speckled mini satin pothos from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia looks just like a real pothos but doesn’t need quite as much attention.

Your thumb may still be brown, but your home will be filled with green!

