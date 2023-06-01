This $12 Treatment Keeps Gwen Stefani’s Silky Smooth Hair From Becoming Brittle & Straw-Like

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt (pun intended), Gwen Stefani makes a platinum blonde hairstyle look so chic. While she makes it look so effortless, a hairstyle like hers can actually be difficult to manage. Bleaching hair may cause it to become super fragile, making it dry and brittle. Therefore, products that nourish and hydrate the hair are necessary to get rid of the straw-like strands that often occur. For Stefani, the secret to maintaining her signature style is Pantene’s Combing Crème.

Stefani’s hairstylist, Danilo, revealed to Glamour that he uses this leave-in conditioner in between the weekly bleaching sessions. This treatment keeps her hair healthy after weeks of bleaching, which is no easy feat! After all, hair can easily be damaged after just one bleach job. So, the fact that Stefani’s hair still looks flawless after weeks is insane. And the best part? It only costs $12.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Patene’s Smoothing Combing Cream is a great solution for those fighting dryness. It provides a lasting silky smooth appearance thanks to its nutrient-rich formula. The leave-in product smooths strands and controls frizz for a sleeker look that lasts all day. Along with this, it restores moisture for softer and stronger hair that’s easier to manage.

Pantene Smoothing Combing Cream

Courtesy of Pantene.

Smoothing Combing Cream $11.67 Buy now

One reviewer vouched for this, saying “I have ordered a total of 10 bottles because I love it so much and hate it when I can’t find it! I have thick, frizzy hair and this calms it and makes it smooth and shiny!”

Best of all, this treatment is so easy to use for an instant healthy, bouncy look. All you have to do is comb it through damp hair then style it. It doesn’t even weigh your hair down. And for just $12, what more can you ask for in a hair product? Related story This Maria Shriver-Approved Brand Has Cute & Practical Straw Bags for Summer — Snag One for Up to 70% Off

So, check out Patente’s Smoothing Combing Cream say goodbye to stiff hair. Head to Walmart or Amazon (although, it’s currently $23 here now) for Gwen Stefani’s hack for healthy hair.

Before you go, check out this slideshow below