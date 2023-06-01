If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is your dog part sheep? Like, if you brushed your dog every other day, would you have enough fur to knit yourself a sweater by the end of the week? Then you may be in need of a serious de-shedding tool that will cut away mats and tangles before they get out of hand while also shearing away loose undercoat before it has a chance to cling onto your favorite black pants.

The Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush does those two things and more. It features a dual-head design with one side focused on cutting out mats and tangles, then flip to the other side to remove shed and smooth out of your dog or long-haired cat’s coat. And because the comb’s teeth are designed to be super pet-friendly, your dog won’t suffer from snags or pulls. He’ll just enjoy feeling lighter and fluffier after every. brush.

Normally sold for $18, you can grab this ‘game changer’ deshedding brush right now for just $8.

Over 28,400 pet parents have left the Pat Your Pet Deshedding Brush a five-star review, with one person writing, “Game. Changer. We have an Australian Cattle Dog (heeler) and he sheds ALL THE TIME … There’s constant itching, he’s hot and he’s dropping fur everywhere. His normal slicker and curry-type combs just can’t make a dent. We took this to him and we got a ridiculous amount of undercoat off of him. He loved it so much and felt a million times better when we were done.”

Another dog parent added, “I’ve purchased approximately $250 worth of various brushes, combs, and shampoos for my dog who sheds an insane amount 365 days a year … But this comb … this comb is amazing. It pulls out soooooo much hair. My dog loves it. She gets snippy if I pull her floofs with my fingers, but she loves this rake/comb/brush and it pulls loose SO. MUCH. HAIR. If you have a double-coated dog, who blows their coat, get it. Trust me. It’s worth it.”

Grab this dog brush before the summer heat sinks in and your dog will definitely thank you.

