Hot weather season is officially here, and for many people out there, that means long stretches of sleepless nights are just around the corner. If you’re a hot sleeper that gets even hotter during summer, then you need to check out these bestselling cooling pillow covers from Serta. According to the five-star reviewers, they’re actually “lifesaving” and could mean the difference between feeling like a zombie for the entire season or being well-rested and able to take on all your favorite summer activities.

The Serta Power Chill Cooling Pillowcase is made with a luxurious-feeling blend of nylon and spandex “cool-to-touch” knit fabric that stays cool all night long. The pillowcase is also hypoallergenic and stain-resistant and can be machine washed when it’s time to change your sheets.

And right now, you can get a set of two Serta Power Chill pillowcases for just $13.

Image: Serta

Serta Power Chill Cooling Pillowcase, Set of 2 $13

“I kept looking for cooling pillows, but I could only find them in memory foam. I couldn’t get over the feeling that I was sleeping on rocks,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “It finally occurred to me that the only thing that makes the pillows ‘cooling’ is the cover. THESE ARE PERFECT!!! I get my super comfy king pillows and the cooling effects that I need.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “This pillowcase is so amazing!!! I don’t know what it does … but it’s literally a lifesaver. I always sweat from my head and this pillow makes me feel sooooo cool. I love it!!”

And one person wrote that pairing these pillowcases with a set of cooling bamboo sheets makes for ultra-comfy summer sleeping. “I don’t know how they work, but these pillow protectors really do keep your pillowcase cooler,” they wrote. “I am forever flipping my pillow around trying to find a cold spot but these, paired with bamboo sheets, make for a great night’s sleep! I highly recommend them.”

Pick up this set of Serta Power Chill pillowcases now before the heat wave hits and enjoy unwavering coolness all summer long.