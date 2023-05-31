Get a Sun-Kissed Glow & Tighten Loose Skin With This Tanning Lotion From a TikTok-Loved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all about giving our skin a little extra shine this summer. From a natural to a dewy look, we know of a few skincare products that will get your skin glowing. But if you’re looking to show off a golden bronze, then try this new tanning lotion from a TikTok-loved brand.

Meet BodyBlendz’s Face & Body Gradual Tanning Anti-Cellulite Lotion that will help you achieve that sun-kissed glow. And the best part? It does so much more for your skin. This lotion will tan, firm, and hydrate for just $40. That’s right, your skin is about to look unbelievably good thanks to this product.

BodyBlendz’s newest release isn’t your average self-tanner. It actually lets you control how tan you look based on how much you apply. The lotion gradually builds color the more you use it on both your body and face. Plus, it doesn’t even leave an odor like other tanners.

And that’s not all it does. The Tanning Anti-Cellulite treatment will rejuvenate your skin over time too. This lotion firms, offers sun protection, and deeply hydrates. Matter of fact, it keeps your skin moisturized for up to 72 hours even after washing. And don’t worry, this product is made with natural ingredients so it’s safe, gentle, and non-irritating to the skin.

One reviewer wrote, "This new body blendz gradual tanner and skin toning, tightening treatment is great. It moisturizes well and absorbs quickly. I love that I can improve the appearance of cellulite and have a healthy glow to boot! It's a win-win for me."

No doubt, BodyBlendz’s Tanning Anti-Cellulite lotion is a must-have for this summer. Clearly, other shoppers think so too because there are only a few left in stock. So, don’t miss out on trying it for yourself now! It’s an absolute treat for your body, and we guarantee the glow will be stunning.

