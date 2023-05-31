The Pioneer Woman’s New Summer Collection Features Tops & Dresses in the Prettiest Florals – & Everything Is Under $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The official start of summer is right around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to start thinking about updating your wardrobe for the new season. If you’re looking for new pieces that are both trendy and comfortable to wear, The Pioneer Woman’s new summer collection at Walmart just dropped and there are a ton of super cute tops, dresses, and accessories in vibrant colors and pretty patterns. Not only that, everything is under $30.

If you didn’t already know, Walmart has a ton of exclusive items from The Pioneer Woman that will elevate your home décor, kitchen, patio, and wardrobe for very reasonable prices. The new summer fashion collection features obsession-worthy styles that’ll make you stand out in the best possible way. Whether you’re enjoying a nice, sunny day out with the kids or have a special event to attend, the collection has styles for everyone. There’s even a stylish pair of bootcut jeans for just $19. You can’t get any better than that.

We rounded up a few of our favorite items from The Pioneer Woman’s new summer collection. Check those out below.

We love a bold pink for summer, and the botanical print makes it even better. Not only that, it was designed to have an easy, breezy relaxed fit, making it the ideal top for this time of year. There are two other colors and patterns to choose from, including the one worn by Ree Drummond herself, above. It’s also pretty affordable at just $20.

Elevate your summertime look with this three pack of t-shirts from the new collection. They’re made using comfortable stretch knit and feature an ultra-flattering boat neck design. Best part is, you get three tees for just $30.

So, we're kind of obsessed with these. After all, how can you not? The floral "wallpaper" print is so trendy right now, and the cute pink pom poms are an extra fun touch. It's a popular style that's already sold out in two sizes. Be sure to snap one up while you still can!

Speaking of trendy wallpaper-like florals, this tiered dress has such a fun and flirty design that’s guaranteed to get you a ton of compliments. It was designed to be lightweight and relaxed. It also features a self-tie belt to create a flattering fit. If you love the style of the dress but just aren’t feeling the print, you can also get this in a solid pink and stripes.

The print of this dress is a total stunner. We are obsessed with everything from the vibrant color choices to the design itself. According to shoppers, it’s the “perfect summer dress.” It’s also a great price at just $23.

If you’re someone who loves carrying everything with you wherever you go, you may want to check out this large hobo bag. According to shoppers, it’s very roomy and even bigger than expected. It’s also well-made and very lovely in person. Just think of how cute it would look with a pair of jeans and a simple white t-shirt. Right now, it’s even on sale for $20.

Those were just a few styles you can find in The Pioneer Woman’s summer clothing collection. Be sure to check out the rest of the new offerings at Walmart today.

