Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Are Renting Their ‘Serene’ Montauk Beach Home on Airbnb & the Design Details Are Stunning

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to spend your summers by the beach like a celebrity, then have we got news for you. This summer, design superstars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are becoming Airbnb Hosts, and their 70s-era Montauk beach home is truly what dreams are made of. The first night the home will be open to guests is June 10th, when one lucky person and a guest will be able to stay overnight for just $19. After that, the house will be listed in Airbnb’s Luxe category, and after taking a look at the pictures of Berkus and Brent’s stylish, serene beach house, we can see why.

Bookings for the home go live on May 31 at 1 PM EST. Guests of the home are able to choose which of the four bedrooms they would like to stay in, and the house rules say that two guests maximum can stay there, which we’re guessing is because they want to make sure the house stays in good condition. After all, when you have a house this nice, it’s not exactly relaxing to imagine someone throwing a rager there while you can’t supervise what’s happening to your curated decor and art.

As soon as guests walk into Berkus and Brent’s Airbnb, they’ll be treated to the airy, light-filled design. The colors are relatively subdued, which gives the home a serene feeling that embodies the casual luxury the duo are known for.

There’s a chef’s kitchen with a large skylight, perfect for cooking romantic dinners using the fresh seafood and produce Montauk is known for (it’s just a stone’s throw from Ina Garten’s beloved Hamptons, after all). Those who love the hot summer weather can enjoy drinks or a good book in the cozy outdoor area, while those who prefer air conditioning can lounge in the clean, crisp, and cozy living room.

Aside from staying in the impeccably designed home, there’s a lot for guests to do in the area. The house is just a short walk from the beach, there’s tons of shopping, and there are walking trails along the coast’s many micro-climates and ecosystems, from dunes to marshes to forests.

June 10th is the night of the first guest stay, but there will be more bookings available throughout the summer on the Airbnb website. Check out the listing here.

