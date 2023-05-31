Hollywood’s Favorite Sustainable Sneakers Drops a Floral Print That’s So Trendy Now & Sizes Are Selling Out Super Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

ICYMI, one of Hollywood’s favorite sustainable sneaker brands just released its most fun print yet. To celebrate International Day for Biological Diversity (which occurred on May 22nd), Cariuma dropped wildflower-inspired prints of its bestselling style, the OCA Low. It’s a popular style that even celebrities like Helen Mirren and Ashton Kutcher love to wear, for good reason. The footwear brand dedicates itself to creating environmentally-friendly shoes that forgoes neither quality or style, and its new release is no different. Their latest design is an ode to flowers that positively impact our environment and biodiversity. Not to mention, this floral print will make a trendy addition to any shoe collection.

Right now, vintage florals like the OCA Low’s new wildflower pattern are trending in clothing, home decor, and more. That’s right, this retro look is back in style, and we totally see why. It’s whimsical yet refined, so it manages to stand out among other traditional looks.

And if you ask us, Cariuma’s new OCA Lows are the perfect way to add this trend to your daily life. They come in two colorways, including a bright seasonal bloom on a white canvas and a cluster of flora on a dark background. However, with either choice, we guarantee both will bring a fun flair to your feet this summer.

OCA Low Night Floral Canvas

Courtesy of Cariuma.

OCA Low Night Floral Canvas $89 Buy now

Best of all, the signature sneakers are just as great for your feet as they are for the environment. The OCA Lows offer incredible comfort for all-day wear thanks to its lightweight cushion, soft memory foam, and added arch support.

Hurry, though, because these fresh kicks are selling out extremely fast. Both designs of Cariuma's new floral canvas sneakers are only available in a few sizes now. Don't miss out on adding this new release to your cart ASAP. Did we mention that for every pair bought, the brand will also plant two trees? So, head to Cariuma now to check out the OCA Low Cottage Floral Canvas and OCA Low Night Floral Canvas.

OCA Low Cottage Floral Canvas

Courtesy of Cariuma.

For those looking for a soft appearance, this pastel floral print of Cariuma’s OCA Low is the perfect fit.

OCA Low Cottage Floral Canvas $89 Buy now

