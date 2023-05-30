This Editor-Approved Brand Has a New ‘Transformational’ Skincare Set That’s the ‘Secret Weapon’ for Brighter, Wrinkle-Free Skin

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No doubt, a skincare set is the perfect gift all year round. Whether it’s for yourself or someone special, you can’t go wrong with new skincare. After all, these sets offer a wide selection, help save money on expensive beauty, and let you stock up on your go-to’s. Truly, what’s not to love? Best of all, skincare sets let you discover products that could be new favorites. And if you’re looking to upgrade your skincare, then why not try out this brand that our editors and TikTok already approved of? We came across Exponent Beauty’s Discovery Set that’s ideal for those wanting to treat wrinkles and uneven skin texture.

One reviewer wrote that Exponent Beauty’s Discovery Set was the “best investment” they ever made for their skincare routine. And we totally understand why — it contains the brand’s best-selling serums that will transform your skin. The anti-aging kit comes with three doses each of a brightening vitamin C powder, a retinol formula, and a firming treatment. Along with this, an ultra-hydrating treatment is included that will also activate the powders into serums.

But here’s how these serums will improve your complexion. The Brightening Boost Vitamin C Powder helps to clear sun spots, discoloration, and dullness. Additionally, the Time Rewind Retinol Powder evens out skin while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Whereas, the Firming Filter CoQ10 Powder is your solution for tighter and smoother skin.

Exponent Beauty Discovery Set

Clearly, they’re best-sellers for a reason. Based on reviews, Exponent Beauty’s Discovery Set is worth $42 for its game-changing products.

A reviewer even referred to it as their secret weapon. “Exponent introduced me to retinol and now this is a staple in my skincare routine. My face is smoother, brighter, clearer — I’m obsessed.”

Another added, "I have very sensitive skin so discovery sets like these are a MUST HAVE! The Retinol is so gentle- blown away that I can use it daily with my rosacea."

So, don’t miss out on taking your skincare to the next level. Try the Discovery Set’s top-rated serums for glowy and wrinkle-free skin now.

