If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re all about adding more color to your life, especially once the warmer weather hits, then you may want to give your glassware a facelift. If a family dinner or a garden party with friends is on the agenda this summer, you can make it that much more lively with a great set of colorful glassware. Right now, Target has a set of four vintage-style colored glasses on sale for under $20.

The water glasses from Whole Housewares feature a fun hexagonal texture and are made with solid-colored glass so you can be sure the bright hue will stay put after many uses and washes. They come in a large size, perfect for cold beverages and lots of ice, and are safe to throw in the dishwasher after your company leaves. Each set comes with a blue, green, amber, and purple glass, all in hues that harken back to the 1960s and 70s.

And right now, you can save 30 percent when you pick these water glasses up on Target’s website. Normally sold for $27, the set of four is now priced at just $19.

And once you have a set of colorful glassware, the table decorating ideas are endless. You can match your centerpiece to your glasses like the tablescape below. Pile up the oranges, purple grapes, and loads of green foliage to pull in the glass hues from the Target set.

Or, pile on the color and make the theme “the brighter, the better!” No need to be matchy-matchy when the focus is on the entire rainbow (and the delicious food in front of you!).

Make this summer the most colorful one yet with the Whole Housewares colored water glasses. Whether you use them for water, iced tea, or your favorite warm-weather cocktail, they'll definitely put a smile on everyone's face when it's time to say "cheers!"

