This $13 Scalp Treatment From a Scarlett Johansson-Approved Brand Makes Thinning Hair ‘Grow Like Crazy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding a hair growth treatment that actually works can take a lot of trial and error. After all, everyone is different. What works for one person, may not work for you. While it’s easy to assume that more expensive means more effective, that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, The INKEY List, a TikTok-loved beauty brand with celeb fans such as Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, and Gemma Chan, has a caffeine scalp treatment that shoppers swear has helped their thinning hair grow “like crazy.”

The INKEY List’s Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment was made to be a product that helps encourage the natural hair growth cycle of stimulating the scalp and hair follicles. According to the brand, this is possible thanks to ingredients such as caffeine powder and Redensyl, which is an ingredient known for stimulating hair growth. It’s made for all hair types and is sensitive scalp-friendly. It’s also super easy to use. All you have to do is apply it every night and let it works its magic.

Best part is, it’s on sale right now for 20% off. That means you can snag a bottle for under $13! When a product is from a brand that A-list celebs swear by, you know it has to be good.

The INKEY List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment – Now 20% Off

IMAGE: The INKEY List The INKEY List

The INKEY List Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment $13 Buy now

The INKEY List’s Caffeine Stimulating Scalp Treatment is a product that’s well-liked by shoppers for its effectiveness. As one recent reviewer wrote, it’s “great” for hair growth. “My hair started thinning after having my kids and this has definitely helped with getting my hair back.”

Another shopper said it led to “speedy” hair lengthening. They wrote, “I must admit I finished four bottles in the span of three months and can see my frontal hair appears fuller and new hair is growing fast. I also noticed it made my hair lengthen faster than it used to be.”

One reviewer said it worked way better than anything their dermatologist recommended. As they wrote, “I have a chronic dry scalp, so rough I could sand wood with it. This plus the salicylic acid lotion produced immediate results. It took my sand paper scalp down to smooth skin for the first time in six years. I’ve used minoxidil and it costs a fortune. But I won’t need it with this caffeine lotion. It’s more effective than minodixil. It’s really cheered me up as the dermatologist was useless.” Related story These Lightweight Beach Towels ‘Dry Super Fast’ & You Can Grab 6 for Just $31

Finally, one shopper loved it so much, they called it “one of the best products” they’ve ever purchased for their hair. “My hair loves this stuff,” they wrote. “This stuff is like crack for my scalp. My hair is growing like crazy. On my wash days, I use the glycolic acid on my scalp and at night I use the caffeine stimulating scalp treatment and my hair just keeps growing. The only last me a week in a half, maybe two seeks, but it is worth it.”

This caffeine scalp treatment from The INKEY List typically costs around $18, which is pretty affordable considering similar hair growth treatments can set you back over $50. But right now, you can save 20%, meaning you can snag a bottle for under $13. We wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to stock up!

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.