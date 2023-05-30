These Lightweight Beach Towels ‘Dry Super Fast’ & You Can Grab 6 for Just $31

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re off to a day at the beach, your beach bag gets filled up pretty quickly. From your water bottle and book to snacks, sunscreen, a cover-up, and other miscellaneous must-haves, there’s really no room to spare. So don’t let your bulky beach towel dominate space in your tote — instead, pick up this lightweight alternative from Amazon that rolls up about the size of a t-shirt and dries almost instantly.

The GLAMBURG Turkish Cotton Beach Towel is made with 100 percent natural cotton that quickly wicks moisture away and then dries within minutes. These towels are an extra large size (36 inches by 71 inches), though you’d never know it when they’re folded or rolled. Because they’re so thin, they take up virtually no space in your beach bag and weigh next to nothing. Reviewers report that they’re sand-repelling, too!

And right now, you can get a set of six GLAMBURG beach towels on Amazon for just over $30.

“Perfect for the beach!!” one five-star reviewer wrote about these towels. “Dry quickly and good to wrap around and walk around the beach.”

Another reviewer added, “These towels were great for camping [this] weekend at the springs they can be used for so many different little things.”

And they’re ideal for anyone who needs to conserve all the space they can get. “Camping in a tiny camper means having items that don’t take up much space,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “These towels are soft, absorbent, dry super fast, and take up SO MUCH LESS space than bulky towels.”

Use them for the beach, and the pool, and even use the GLAMBURG towels in your bathroom. You’ll love how absorbent they are, and how quickly they dry, and the price can’t be beaten.