Kate Middleton Wears Button-Down Dresses on Repeat — Here Are 9 Styles To Shop Under $50

Kate Middleton has such a great sense of style, we can’t help but want to incorporate her must-haves in our wardrobe (hello, Superga sneakers!). Regardless of whether she’s at an important event or an outing with the family, she always looks so elegant and classy. If you’re like us and make it a point to keep up with her fashion, you may have noticed that Kate loves wearing one particular dress style often: button-down dresses. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why.

A button-down dress is a classic wardrobe staple that won’t ever go out of style. It’s super versatile, and can be worn at work, brunch with friends or a night out with your partner. More often than not, they’re comfortable to wear, and you can even throw on a belt to flatter your shape. There are all kinds of different variations of button-down dresses, there’s sure to be one out there that fits your tastes. Now that it’s summer, you may want to add a dress or two to your summer outfit rotation.

If you want to sport the button-down dress style that Kate loves to wear, we rounded up a few options from H&M, Amazon, Quince, and more — all under $50. Check those out below.

Allegra K A-Line Short Sleeve Casual Button Front Shirt Dress

IMAGE: Allegra K

Allegra K

This button-down dress from Target is perfect for a casual picnic at the park or backyard barbecue with the family. It’s made of soft fabric and features a little bit of stretch for your comfort. Right now, it’s even on sale for 25% off.

Allegra K A-Line Short Sleeve Casual Button Front Shirt Dress $46 Buy now

Doviliner Boho Polka Dot Button-Down Dress

IMAGE: Doviliner

Doviliner

This dress on Amazon features a vintage polka dot pattern and was designed to have a looser, more relaxed fit. There are several colors to choose from including wine red, apricot, blue, and yellow. Some colors are even as low as $25.

Doviliner Boho Polka Dot Button-Down Dress $35 Buy now

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress

IMAGE: Quince

Quince

Whether you’re looking to sport the latest celeb trend or need cute accessories to complete your look, Quince has all the stylish clothing, bags, shoes and more, at prices at budget-friendly prices. In fact, the brand gained popularity on social media due to their $50 cashmere sweaters. If you’re looking for a classic button-down dress similar to the styles Kate Middleton likes to wear, definitely check out their 100% European Linen Button Front Dress. Shoppers say they get compliments every time they wear it out and it’s “incredibly flattering.” According to the brand, similar styles will set you back about $200. This dress is just under $50, making it a major win in our book.

Quince 100% European Linen Button Front Dress $50 Buy now

Hotouch Button-Down Denim Shirt Dress

IMAGE: Hotouch on Amazon

According to one Amazon shopper, this dress is “lightweight, classy, cute,” and a must-have piece for warmer weather. It’s the kind of piece you can throw on in a rush and walk out the door looking super cute. There are four shades to choose from and sizes range from medium to xx-large.

Hotouch Button-Down Denim Shirt Dress $29 Buy now

Bobeau V-Neck Button-Down Dress

IMAGE: Bobeau

Bobeau

This floral button-down dress from Bobeau makes such a great option for work or brunch with friends. There are three colors to choose from, all of which, are equally pretty. Right now, you can snag one for as low as $28.

Bobeau V-Neck Button-Down Dress $32 Buy now

H&M Tie Belt Shirt Dress

IMAGE: H&M

Out of all dresses here, this one has to be one of our faves. It’s lightweight and moves easy, making it ideal for this time of year. It also looks so chic and classy, we guarantee you’ll get a ton of compliments in this. There are four colors and patterns to choose from, and it’s fairly affordable at $30.

H&M Tie Belt Shirt Dress $30 Buy now

J.Crew Chambray Belted Shirtdress

IMAGE: J.Crew

You really can’t go wrong with a chambray dress. It’s super versatile and can be worn with sneakers, sandals or even cute cowboy boots. The possibilities are seemingly endless. Right now, you can even snag this option from J.Crew for 60% off. We’d get on that ASAP.

J.Crew Chambray Belted Shirtdress $39 Buy now

SOLY HUX Tie-Front Button-Down Dress

IMAGE: Soly Hux on Amazon

No doubt, this pretty dress was made for summer. According to one shopper, the quality of the fabric is “most beautiful” than expected. They love it so much, they said it feels like a $100 dress, not the $50 it’s priced at.

SOLY HUX Tie-Front Button-Down Dress $50 Buy now

New York & Company Belted Button-Front Flare Shirtdress

IMAGE: New York & Company

This classic button-down dress from New York & Company is a favorite style among shoppers for its “really soft” material and comfortable fit. As one reviewer wrote, “It’s such a cute dress and the belt gives it a fun pop. The sleeves aren’t tight on the arm, and the material isn’t see-through. The fit is nice and doesn’t gap around the chest like many other dresses like this do.” It’s available in three colors: pink, lavender, and yellow. It’s also on sale now for 40% off!

New York & Company Belted Button-Front Flare Shirtdress $48 Buy now

If you’re looking for more Kate Middleton-approved must-haves, check out these beauty products she reportedly swears by.

