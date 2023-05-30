Reviewers Say They Can ‘Finally Go Outside Again’ Thanks to This $25 Mosquito-Repelling Lantern With Over 7,300 5-Star Reviews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If bug repellents and citronella candles aren’t doing enough to thwart the efforts of the mosquitos in your yard to eat you alive, then you may feel like you have no choice but to stay indoors this summer. But according to thousands of five-star reviews, this mosquito-repelling lantern actually stops mosquitos in their tracks and will keep your yard free of them for hours.

The Thermacell Mosquito Repellant Lantern offers a 15-foot zone of protection using a cordless, heat-activated repellant cartridge. To use, just insert the fuel cartridge into the center of the lantern, then install one of the three included repellant mats at the top of the lantern. Turn the lantern on and wait for the heat from the cartridge to begin warming up the DEET-free repellant. Then, feel relief from buzzing and biting.

The synthetic repellant is inspired by natural repellant extracts found in plants and is completely scent-free. Each mat has four hours’ worth of repelling power in it, so you can enjoy your afternoon or evening without having to apply (and reapply) bug sprays.

Image: Thermacell

Thermacell Mosquito Repellant Lantern $24 Buy now

“Mosquitoes love me and I usually leave a camping trip with at least 100 bites,” one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that when they used the Thermacell lantern they experienced, “ZERO BITESS!!!” Plus, the light from the lantern was actually useful during their camping trip.

Another five-star reviewer called the lantern a “miracle,” adding “Every time I use it I’m amazed, and so is everyone else who had a chance to experience it … It’s super easy to use. The blue pads turn white when they’re used up and need to be replaced, and when the canister is empty the orange light dies out and you no longer hear the very subtle hiss it makes when it releases the heat to the blue pad.”

Stop hiding from the bugs that have taken over your yard and start living life outdoors the way you’ve always wanted to. Pick up the Thermacell Mosquito Repellant Lantern while it’s marked down to just $24 on Amazon.