Shoppers Say This Detox Mask Left Their Skin ‘Amazingly Supple & Glowing’ In Less Than 8 Minutes & It’s on Sale for Memorial Day

If there’s one thing we love to find, it’s powerful masks from new brands. There’s something magical when you find a new skincare staple from a brand you’ve barely explored yet. Not only that, but finding a powerful staple on sale!

For a very limited time, shoppers can get this brightening and tightening mask for $23 off thanks to Memorial Day. (Make sure to use code MEMORIAL23 at checkout!) With ingredients and reviews like this, you’re not going to want to miss out on snagging this face mask!

Love Indus Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask $35.00 with code MEMORIAL23, originally $58.00 Buy now

The Love Indus Velvet :08 Broadway Bright Detox Mask is a powerful and versatile skin polish that shoppers adore for tightening and brightening their tired skin. Not only can it instantly provide luminous skin, but it’s also said to deeply cleanse shoppers’ skin and even deter peach fuzz!

This polish has a unique blend of effective ingredients like Thanaka Wood for tightening, Marigold Extract for its soothing properties, Cactus Extract to add that extra level of hydration, and Dragons Blood sap for its anti-inflammatory benefits, to name a few. (It also has hydrolyzed cellulose, which is known to both reduce sebum and promote cell turnover, similar to retinol!)

Suitable for all skin types, this detoxifying skincare staple is also insanely fast-acting. Per the brand, you apply this around your face and neck, and simply wipe it off after eight to 12 minutes. Keep in mind to only use this up to two times a week!

Now, this powerful little potion is quickly growing a cult following with shoppers. One shopper said it’s their “favorite mask EVER,” saying, “it just leaves your skin so clean, but to the important part, the peach fuzz… this is not a hair-removing mask, but it does you know help your hair grow back thinner so its less noticeable and it really really works, and I mean I have only used this mask maybe 3-4 times total in the span of 2 and a half weeks so I am giving this a 10/10, like this is really really good.”

Another shopper added, “This mask feels so good on the skin and has a satisfying little tingle. If my skin is inflamed at all, it isn’t anymore once this is washed off! It really is magical. My skin feels fresh and revitalized. I look forward to this ritual weekly.”

