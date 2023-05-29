Old Navy Is Having a Site-Wide Sale & You Can Score 50% Off Kids’ Clothing, Swim, Flip Flops & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you ready for the ultimate shopping extravaganza at Old Navy’s exciting online sale? This Memorial Day weekend, Old Navy is offering a mind-blowing 50 percent off its entire site, and it’s the perfect time to update your little ones’ summer wardrobe with new swimsuits, flip flops, pajamas, and more.

Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale is giving 50% off everything — and we do mean everything. Picture your kids splashing around in vibrant and stylish swimsuits, thanks to Old Navy’s 50 percent off sale, applied at checkout. With an extensive selection of colorful patterns, trendy designs, and sizes for all ages, you’re sure to find the perfect swimwear that suits your child’s unique personality. Complete theit summer look with comfortable flip flops that offer both style and durability, ensuring your kids can enjoy their beach adventures to the fullest.

For those fall-into-bed nights after full days playing outside, grab some adorable Old Navy pajamas for your little ones. With 50 percent off, you can give your kids comfort and style without breaking your budget. Whether they prefer cute prints, superhero-themed designs, or classic patterns, Old Navy has a fantastic assortment of gender-neutral pajamas to choose from.

Take advantage of this amazing sale online at Old Navy before it’s too late — the 50% off discounts end at 11:59 p.m. on Memorial Day. We rounded up swimwear, flip flops, pajamas, and Pride-theme t-shirts for June. Check out our picks below to get started, and then shop for more at Old Navy’s Memorial Day sale to get everything your kids — and you — need for sulmmer.

Printed Halter Side-Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit for Girls

This girl’s halter-style swimsuit has a high, cinched neckline and side-cutouts at the waist. Made with smooth, quick-drying tricot sporting an all-over print, it has built-in UPF sun protection. Plus, there’s a swimsuit in a matching print for Mom!

Printed Halter Side-Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit for Girls $14.98 Buy now

Printed Swim Trunks for Boys

With an elasticized waistband with adjustable drawstring and a faux fly, these boy's swim trunks with an all-over print are made of a smooth, quick-drying shell with built-in mesh briefs. The back right pocket has a grommet drain, and built-in UPF sun protection helps prevent sunburn.

Printed Swim Trunks for Boys $12.48 Buy now

Printed Flip-Flop Sandals for Boys

Your kiddo will hit the pool or beach in style in a pair of these printed flip-flop sandals for boys. A textured thong-strap upper firm EVA foot bed provide comfort, and textured EVA foam outsole, partially made with renewable sugarcane, all provide comfort.

Printed Flip-Flop Sandals for Boys $2.98 Buy now

Printed Flip-Flop Sandals for Girls

Sis’ will be peach perfect by the sand and surf in her printed flip-flop sandals for girls. A textured thong-strap upper firm EVA foot bed provide comfort, and textured EVA foam outsole, partially made with renewable sugarcane, all provide comfort.

Printed Flip-Flop Sandals for Girls $2.98 Buy now

Gender-Neutral Snug-Fit Pajama Shorts Set for Kids

These pajamas are totally cool and gender-neutral, too — wearable and shareable for him, for her, for them. The two-piece set includes a short-sleeve top with a rib-knit crew neck and matching shorts with elasticized waist.

Both are made of soft-washed 100% cotton fine-gauge knit.

Gender-Neutral Snug-Fit Pajama Shorts Set for Kids $14.98 Buy now

Matching Pride Gender-Neutral T-Shirt for Kids

This Pride-themed graphic tee for kids matches back to the fam! The soft cotton-blend jersey shirt features short sleeves and a rib-knit crew neck.