Chewy’s Summer Savings Event Has Pet Toys, Treats & More Marked Down to as Little as $2

As devoted pet parents, we can’t resist showering our dogs and cats with the very best. But buying everything our dogs and cats need (and want) can get pretty pricey. That’s why when we saw Chewy’s summer sale with huge discounts on everything for cats and dogs, we knew we needed to check it out.

Chewy’s Summer Savings Event has deals on bowls, beds, toys, treats, and more for both your cats and dogs. It’s a great way to stock up on what you definitely need, as well as try out some new treats and toys.

We rounded up six awesome deals on everything you could need for your dogs and cats this summer. Check them out and then take a look at the hundreds of items discounted in Chewy’s tremendous sale.

Yaheetech Foldable Outdoor Hard Plastic Dog & Cat Swimming Pool

Yaheetech.

Your dog (or cat, if they’re into it) can cool off on the hottest summer says in the Yaheetech Foldable Outdoor Hard Plastic Dog & Cat Swimming Pool. Crafted from durable materials, this foldable swimming pool gives your furry friend— or even kids! — a safe place to cool off or take a bath. There is a drain hole on the sidewall of the pool for labor-saving water drainage. When swim time is over, this pool’s a snap to fold up and store for the next hot day. It’s also great for camping or traveling.

Catstages Fresh Breath Mint Stick Cat Chew Toy

Catstages.

Sometimes when you give your cat a nuzzle, you catch a whiff of their breath — and, wow, can it be noxious. Because owners often feed their cats soft food and treats, cats do not get the opportunity to bite into crunchy items that can help clean away tartar build up which can lead to dental problems. Dental health is important to a cat’s overall health, so cat dental toys that offer cats the opportunity to crunch, chew, and clean while they play are a win for everyone. This Catstages toy is filled with sweet smelling mint to freshen breath as kitty chews, while durable netting helps remove soft tartar to enhance dental health and won’t unravel when chewed. The lightweight toy can be easily be batted and carried, and it crinkles to encourage play and chewing.

Chuckit! Max Glow Ball Dog Toy

ChuckIt!

When the sun is blazing, an outside fetch session might need to wait until after dark. Made from durable rubber that glows in the dark, the Chuckit! Max Glow Ball is perfect for the occasion. It "charges" quickly under any bright light, taking just five minutes to generate 20 to 30 minutes of glowing playtime — no batteries needed! The rubber material is easy for your dog to grip, and easy for you to clean.

Wet Ones Anti Bacterial Paw & Tushie Tropical Splash Scent Dog Wipes

Wet Ones.

Summertime means lots of outside time for dogs, and that means a lot of dirty paws and fur covered with who knows what. Specially formulated to help you quickly and gently clean up your pup, Wet Ones Antibacterial Paw & Tushie Dog Wipes work to kill up to 99.9 percent of germs, while calming chamomile soothes your dog’s extra-sensitive areas. Plus, the tropical splash scent helps fight odors and leaves your furbaby smelling fresh.

Nylabone Gourmet Style Strong Chew Wishbone Chicken Dog Toy

Nylabone.

The Nylabone Gourmet Style Strong Chew Wishbone Chicken Dog Toy combines durability with a wag-worthy flavor, providing even the pickiest pups with a sense of chewing gratification. The bold chicken flavor is roasted throughout the toy, leaving irresistible bits of tasty goodness you and your canine companion can see. The arched ergonomic shape is easy for your dog to hold and chew from just about any angle, and it has a wide opening, which allows her to chew from three different ends.

Vesper Play Center Modern Cat Scratcher with Toy

Vesper.

Give your feline friend her very own playground with Vesper V-Playstation Cat Furniture. This 17.32-inch piece serves as a play area and a learning tool all at once. Place it in various positions for variety and encourage your cat to climb, scratch, bat, or just relax. It features a seagrass post and sisal mat that provide an excellent scratching outlet, a rattan ball toy that’s perfect for batting and bunny kicking, and a memory-foam cushion for when your furball is ready for a cat nap.