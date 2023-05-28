Shoppers Say This Kim Kardashian-Approved Brand’s $16 Cream Is a ‘Game-Changer’ for Improving Skin Texture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that summer is practically here, it’s time to take stock of our skincare routine. Sure, we love our favorite affordable standbys that leave our skin feeling smooth and soft. But what if we told you there’s a cream that keeps your skin’s texture feeling consistent, is from a brand loved by Kim Kardashian, and is just $16 on Amazon right now? Well, you’re in luck. We’ve tracked down the face cream that shoppers are obsessing over, and you’ll want to add it to your cart ASAP.

Embryolisse’s Cicalisse Restorative Skin Cream is a total game-changer when it comes to skincare. This cream features Hyaluronic Acid to firm and tighten skin, providing a more consistent texture. Say goodbye to constant irritations and hello to rejuvenated skin, Embryolisse’s Cicalisse Restorative Skin Cream does so much more than just keep your skin feeling soft and smooth — it also protects your skin’s natural barrier.

Image: Embryolisse via Amazon.

Embryolisse Cicalisse Restorative Skin Cream $16 on Amazon.com Buy now

But can Embryolisse’s Cicalisse Restorative Skin Cream really do all that for as little as $16? Well, believe the hype, and read what shoppers had to say about this daily moisturizer. “This cream goes on like it might be oily, but after a few minutes it sinks into your skin and feels lightweight. And it really makes a difference in the texture of my skin. Instead of being rough and patchy, after a few weeks of using it, my skin looks smoother and more even,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, saying this cream is a “game-changer” for their skin texture.

“It is by far the best moisturizer I have purchased in a long time. I can feel the difference in my skin,” another shopper said. “Not too heavy nor too light. Looks and feels great on my dry skin,” a third shopper wrote. And there you have it. Elevate your skincare routine with Embryolisse’s Cicalisse Restorative Skin Cream and feel the difference for yourself.

Related story Kim Kardashian Swears By This $11 Retinoid Serum for Smoothing Fine Lines & Reducing Dark Spots

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: