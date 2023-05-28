This Priyanka Chopra-Approved Brand’s $19 Keratin Hair Cream Is Said to ‘Work Wonders’ For Making Your Hair Have ‘Cashmere-Like Softness’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We always want our hair to look its very best. Truly, it must be said that a good hair day can make such a difference in our confidence. To get our hair where it needs to be, we want to use high-quality products, but we also don’t want to break the bank. That’s why one haircare product from a brand loved by Priyanka Chopra has caught our eye — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is available right now for less than $20.

Pantene’s Keratin Hair Treatment is the answer you’ve been looking for for smoother, softer hair. This treatment smooths damaged hair by reducing frizz and instantly addressing split ends. Infused with Hydrolyzed Keratin Protein, Argan Oil, and Pro-Vitamin B5, Pantene’s Keratin Hair Treatment works wonders with a formula that will give your locks “cashmere-like softness.” Not only will this treatment restore your hair to its natural smoothness, it’ll also strengthen your hair against future damage.

Image: Pantene via Amazon.

Pantene Keratin Hair Treatment $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s hard to believe Pantene’s Keratin Hair Treatment can do all that for under $20, but you should definitely believe the hype. Just read what satisfied shoppers have to say about the product that’s become an Amazon’s Choice selection for a reason: “I used this as an intensive treatment and it bounced my hair right back to the way it was,” one shopper, who said this treatment “works wonders,” wrote in their five-star review. “I literally could not believe it! I’ll be using this regularly to keep my hair healthy and last longer between haircuts.”

“I used this on my daughters frizzy hair and we noticed an immediate improvement in the frizz and softness of her curly frizzy hair. It smells nice and has a nice creamy texture. I’ve used Pantene products for 30 years and trust them with my hair,” another shopper wrote. “This product worked as described, it smells great and you only need a small amount spread from the middle of you hair to the ends. Felt great going into my damp hair, not to thick or greasy. Made my hair so soft and silky,” a third shopper said. We don’t need any further convincing. Add Pantene’s Keratin Hair Treatment to your haircare routine and see the results for yourself — your hair will thank you.

Related story Shoppers ‘Can’t Live Without’ This $18 ‘Life-Saving’ Cooling Cap for Migraine-Relief

Before you go, click here to see the best products for frizzy hair: