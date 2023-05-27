Cameron Diaz’s Favorite Retinol Serum Gives Mature Skin a ‘Fresh Start’ & It’s on Sale This Weekend for $19

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This Memorial Day weekend, we’re shopping til we drop (and utilizing all the super-rare sales that only come by once every few months!) One thing we’re beefing up this weekend is our skincare routine, and we’re grabbing all the surprisingly affordable, celebrity-loved picks — starting with Cameron Diaz’s favorite retinol serum.

For this weekend only, Versed Skincare is having a super-rare 15 percent off sitewide sale on all of their products, including the beloved serum that’ll only be $19 until Monday at midnight!

Versed Skin Press Restart Retinol Serum $18.69, originally $21.99 Buy now

The Versed Skin Press Restart Retinol Serum is an effective and gentle skincare staple that shoppers adore for reviving dull skin and smoothing skin texture. If you want to minimize acne or wrinkles, this serum is perfect for tackling it all (even if you have sensitive skin!) Not only is it packed with effective bakuchiol and retinol to speed up skin cell turnover, but it also has chlorophyll, and has no parabens, silicones, and sulfates in it!

Along with Kidman, A-listers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Nicole Richie have talked about how much they love the internet-viral brand — and regular shoppers also can’t get enough of it!

One shopper called this serum a “Game-Changer,” saying, “I can’t contain my excitement about Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum! This product is an absolute game-changer in my skincare routine, and I’m thrilled to give it a glowing 5-star review… No redness, no dryness, just pure effectiveness!” Related story Shoppers Swear By This ‘Amazing’ $15 Keratin Hair Mask For Healing ‘Bleach Damaged Hair’

Another happy shopper added, “This Retinol is a WINNER 4 Sensitive skin!” They added, “Love this product for nights when I need a gentler Retinol on my face and I do use nightly on my neck due to issues with Inflammation using stronger products. Never have I woke up with redness or irritated skin like with others, so this Retinol has been a blessing!!”

