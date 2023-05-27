Shoppers Swear By This ‘Amazing’ $15 Keratin Hair Mask For Healing ‘Bleach Damaged Hair’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember the days of box hair dye? Some of us haven’t left yet, and our hair has been screaming at us for some nourishment. Our haircare routine is just as important as our skincare routine. We gotta treat our hair well, and make sure it’s healthy and shining!

Now, for our bleach-damaged hair readers, we understand your plight, and thanks to some Amazon snooping, we just found a keratin hair mask that shoppers say is a “game-changer!” The best part? It’s only a super-rare sale for nearly 50 percent off!

Natural Formula.

The Natural FORMULA Keratin Hair Mask is an intense restorative hair mask that’s perfect for rebuilding and strengthening damaged hair. Both moisturizing and nourishing, this hair mask is reported to retain hair straightening results that are three times longer than other hair masks. Along with being packed with keratin, this color-safe mask is a must for an all-natural haircare routine since it’s sodium chloride salt-free.

Per the brand, you apply this after shampooing, and leave it in your hair for up to five minutes!

Now shoppers with damaged hair can’t stop praising this little-known mask! One happy shopper said it “healed my bleach-damaged hair,” adding, “Great hair mask… My hair was not only dry, it was frizzy and certain parts of my hair I wanted to stay down would not stay down… Two days after just one treatment, my hair still feels amazing. It’s very soft and smooth and feels like I never bleached it! A great bonus is that the container was filled to the brim! That never happens haha it was a great surprise.”

Another shopper added that they had “Soft hair after first use,” saying, “Great product! My hair is like Barbie doll hair since I bleached it earlier this year, but this product is slowly bringing it back to life.”

