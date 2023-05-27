Kim Kardashian Swears By This $11 Retinoid Serum for Smoothing Fine Lines & Reducing Dark Spots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are times when our skin can use a bit of a boost. So every once in a while, we need to upgrade our skincare routine. Among the products out there, we always gravitate towards those of high-quality and affordable price, and there’s one Kim Kardashian-approved retinoid that combines effective results with the ideal price of just $11 — and it’s currently available on Ulta.

The Ordinary’s Granactive Retinoid is about to take your beauty routine to the next level. Back in January 2018, Kardashian said this retinoid had “so many benefits, like reducing dark spots, preventing wrinkles, smoothing fine lines and so much more,” according to Allure. This serum features a creamy texture and is totally ideal for shoppers looking for solutions to textural irregularities on the skin without the side effects associated with retinol. The Ordinary’s Granactive Retinoid will improve your skin’s elasticity, texture, and radiance. Your natural glow will shine through!

It’s one thing for Kardashian to love The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid, but what are shoppers saying about this little miracle serum? Just read on to find out: “I started using this product nightly a few months ago. It took about a month to really see results… but I am now a FIRM believer. My skin is so much more supple and with less breakouts! Also, my fine lines are less visible/improved,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I’ve tried different types of retinoids/retinols from prescription to many over-the-counter brands. Not only were they very pricey, but there was always a difficult starting period. I am 43, and I have sensitive skin, and I have had absolutely no issues with this,” another shopper said. “I love this product! It really leaves my skin plump,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Add The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid to you skincare routine today — your skin will thank you.

