Shoppers Noticed Hair Growth ‘Immediately’ After Using This Smoothing $18 Biotin & Collagen Oil

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes our haircare routine can use a bit of a boost, especially when we notice our hair is thinner than usual. When it’s time to add a new product, or replace an old standby, we honestly don’t know where to start. Luckily, there’s one hair serum shoppers are absolutely raving about, and it’s available on Amazon for just $18.

Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum is about to totally elevate your haircare routine. Infused with biotin and collagen oil, this hair serum stimulates the scalp and encourages hair growth, nourishing and thickening to give you the healthy hair you’ve always craved. Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum adds a protective seal to every strand of your hair, giving you advanced UV and chemical protections, help with de-frizzing, strengthening, and moisturizing your hair.

It’s hard to imagine Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum can do all that for as little as $18. But just read what shoppers are saying about this little miracle product: “I had a few patches of itchy/ dry scalp and this helped immediately,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “I use it 2 to 3 times a week and I truly am thrilled with the results.”

Another shopper said, “It works! My long hair is shiny and doesn’t look brittle anymore.” And a third shopper wrote, “Smells great, makes my hair feel super silky and it was super shiny afterwards and [that’s] just with air drying. I love it.” These testimonials are all we need to know what we’re getting with this product. Make sure you add the Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum to your cart today!

