This Is the Blush Kate Hudson Uses for a Natural Summer Glow & It’s on Rare Sale for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This summer, we’re all about one particular makeup look — bringing out our natural, gorgeous glow. To do that, we need some of the best products out there. Luckily, we don’t need to break the bank in order to add these beauty essentials to our makeup routine. Kate Hudson’s favorite blush is currently on sale for 25 percent off, and you’ll want to add it to your shopping cart ASAP.

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush is about to become your new makeup obsession. Around this time last year, the Glass Onion star took to TikTok to share her “hot girl summer” makeup routine. Kjaer Weis Cream Blush was among the products Hudson uses to highlight her stunning glow, and there’s a very good reason why the actress and mom of three loves this blush so much. This blush melts effortlessly into the skin, and features a flush of color so easy to blend, you won’t know where your skin starts and your blush begins! Once set, this blush gives you a dewy finish that you’ll simply adore.

Image: Kjaer Weis

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush $24 Buy now

Right now, you can buy Kjaer Weis Cream Blush for a reduced price of $24 — 25 percent off it’s original price! Hudson isn’t the only one who’s a fan of this blush. Read on to see what shoppers are saying about the experience with this makeup essential: “I have this blush in two shades, and they’re my everyday go-to blushes. The colors are so beautiful, they go on like velvet, and are long-wearing,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This cream stays on all day [and] looks very natural. Great product,” another shopper said. “It went on smoothly and created a natural blush. I love this product,” a third shopper wrote. If you’ve been looking for a high-quality cream blush at an affordable price, consider your search over. Kjaer Weis Cream Blush is the one for you!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: Related story Kate Hudson’s Secret to a Dewy Glow Is This ‘Magically Hydrating’ Serum That ‘Truly Revives Your Skin’