Kim Kardashian’s Favorite Beauty Products Under $20 Include a $5 Mascara That She Says Is the ‘Perfect Shade of Black’

Think you need to spend hundreds of dollars on beauty products to get your skin looking as flawless as your favorite celebs? Think again. Kim Kardashian may have access to all the best makeup and skincare products out there, and yet, she still has a love for products that don’t break the bank. That’s right! In between luxe at-home lasers and must-haves from high-end brands, Kardashian’s beauty staples also include products from drugstore brands like Neutrogena and L’Oreal.

From a French multipurpose face cream that so many celebs swear by and an eye cream that’ll make tired eyes look more awake, to a $5 mascara with thousands of five-star reviews, we’ve rounded up a few products that Kardashian has sworn by over the years. Best part? All of these products are under $20!

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré

This iconic French face cream is a staple for so many celebs like Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Scarlett Johansson. According to the brand, it’s a “multi-function nourishing moisturizer” made to help plump, smooth, soften, and tone the skin. It’s made with ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter, and beeswax. Amazon shoppers call it a “holy grail moisturizer for dry, sensitive skin,” and many rave over how great their skin looks both with and without makeup. It’s the reason for why Kim Kardashian’s makeup always looks perfect.

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré $16 Buy now

RoC Retinol Correxion Night Cream

Kardashian once named this RoC night cream one the “best drugstore skincare products” out there, and it seems like she’s not the only one! The product has over 13,600 five-star reviews on Amazon. It’s a deep wrinkle night cream that’ll help you wake up to a smoother and more radiant appearance, per the brand. According to shoppers, the product delivers “quick results” and many say they’ve gotten so many compliments on how good their skin looks.

RoC Retinol Correxion Night Cream $19 Buy now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Want to fake a good night’s sleep? This Kim K-approved eye cream from Neutrogena can help you do so. It’s described as a daily eye cream that “absorbs quickly like a gel,” but has the “long-lasting, intense moisturizing power of a cream.” It has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and numerous shoppers love how well it works considering the price. As one wrote, “I applied this at night when I first got it and literally overnight my skin was already leagues better. I applied it twice more, once in the morning and again at night, and the next day, it was as though my skin had never been dry at all! I am seriously impressed with this product.”

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream $18 Buy now

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Wipes

Neutrogena’s Night Calming Makeup Remover Wipes are a must-have for Kardashian when she travels, according to InStyle. In fact, she’s been using these for nearly a decade. Not only do these towelettes remove up to 99% of dirt, they’re ultra-soft and feature a light, “relaxing” fragrance meant to help you unwind at the end of the day.

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Wipes $13 Buy now

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara

Back in 2018, Kim Kardashian herself wrote about L’Oreal’s Voluminous Mascara and how it had the “perfect shade of black.” Not only that, Amazon shoppers love how long it lasts and the effect it has on their lashes. One even wrote, “When I put this on, it looked like I had lash extensions.” Another shopper said it lasts so long, they wore it in the rain for four hours and it still stayed on. Best part is, it’s on sale for $5!

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Mascara $5 Buy now

