This Week’s Aldi Finds Are All About Summer & the Camping Gear Is So Affordable

S’mores, hot dogs roasted over an open fire, watching the stars — there are so many things to love about family camping trips. But for such a rustic hobby, it sure does seem like there’s a huge financial barrier to entry when it comes to gathering up all of the equipment you’ll need to spend a night outside. At least, until Aldi decided to load their aisles with a limited-time selection of affordable camping gear, including tents and sleeping bags. As usual, the prices on these items are way cheaper at Aldi than what you might find at other stores. But what if there’s no Aldi near you? Never fear — we found some affordable alternatives online, too.

First and formost, shelter. Aldi’s Adventuridge 6 Person Tent can be pitched in under 10 minutes. It’s 72″ in the center (6 feet tall), so most members of the family should be able to stand up inside, and it sleeps up to six people (six very cozy people, we admit). The tent is water resistant and comes with a removable rain fly, and it even has an attached mud mat that will help you keep the inside of the tent clean.

Courtesy of Aldi.

Adventuridge 6 Person Tent $59.99 Buy now

No Aldi? No problem. We found an alternative on Amazon. The Pacific Pass 6-Person Dome Tent also sleeps the whole fam, is 74.8″ tall, takes just five minutes to set up, and is water-resistant and comes with a rain fly.

Courtesy of Pacific Pass.

Pacific Pass 6-Person Dome Tent $55.44 Buy now

Then there are the sleeping bags. For summer camping, you want a bag that will keep you warm on chilly nights, but that won’t make you sweat yourself awake on balmier nights. This Adventuridge Hooded Sleeping Bag will do the trick. It’s comfort rated to 47 degrees, so even those chilly summer nights will be covered, and it comes with a sealable compression storage sack. Did we mention it’s just under $20?

Courtesy of Aldi.

Adventuridge Hooded Sleeping Bag $19.99 Buy now

Online, we found a similar sleeping bag with hood from Farland. It’s rated to 20 degrees, also comes with a compression storage sack, and is offered in a wide variety of colors. Oh, and it has great reviews, too.

Courtesy of Farland.

Farland Hooded Sleeping Bag $31.99 Buy now

Stock up on these affordable camping supplies now, and you can relax in nature all summer long.

