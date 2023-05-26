Zappos Has a Secret ‘Little Mermaid’-Inspired Shop with Dreamy Styles From Kate Spade, Hoka & More Starting at $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a huge fan the The Little Mermaid or the mermaidcore aesthetic that’s pretty much everywhere right now, you’re going to love what we found. Zappos has a secret mermaid-inspired shop with dreamy colored sandals, dresses, swimwear, bags and more that you’ll want to sport all all summer long. Not only that, they made finding the shop a lot fun for Little Mermaid fans!

Zappos’ mermaidcore shop features around 300 perfectly curated items from brands like Hoka, Kate Spade, Dr. Martens, Kendra Scott, Roxy, Jessica Simpson, and so much more. Whether you’re looking for a dress to impress at a big summer get together or a pair of bold-colored sandals to complete your look, Zappos has everything you need to live your best mermaid life.

To find Zappos’ mermaid-inspired collection, use the search bar to type “mermaidcore,” “thingamabobs,” “whozits,” “whatzits,” or “gadgets and gizmos” and it should send you right to the collection. There are a ton of really cute styles for both adults and kids. There are also options for every budget, which makes the collection that much sweeter.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces. Check those out below.

Seychelles Breath of Fresh Air Sandals

No doubt, these gorgeous sandals from Seychelles are giving Ariel from The Little Mermaid. We absolutely love the vibrant green color, which will give a nice, bold pop of color to your summer getup. According to the brand, the sandals were designed to be “super comfy” and a “breath of fresh air.”

Betsey Johnson Shell Dangle Earrings

No look is complete without a pair of cute earrings! Betsey Johnson always makes fun, whimsical pieces that really make a statement. These shell dangle earrings just fit perfectly with the mermaidcore aesthetic. They're also pretty affordable at less than $40. If you love these earrings, be sure to check out the matching necklace!

Marc Jacobs The Large Tote

This dreamy version of Marc Jacobs’ iconic tote bag is absolutely perfect for summer. Not only is it super cute, it comes in two colors that totally fit the memrmaidcore look. According to shoppers, the bag is just as gorgeous in person. As one wrote, “It’s simply beautiful. Although it is a mesh bag, it retains structure quite well. It has a chic summer/spring bag vibe, while also discreetly providing some privacy with the internal pouch and thicker mesh design that’s not totally transparent. I love this bag so much.” So do we!

Chaser Kids The Little Mermaid Ariel Flutter Sleeve Shirttail Tee

Naturally, you can’t have a curated collection of mermaid-inspired looks without The Little Mermaid herself. The flutter sleeves make this truly worthy of your little Disney princess, and the colors make it extra cute. This t-shirt for kids is selling out fast, so be sure to snap one up while you still can.

The Little Mermaid Lanyard

Show your love for The Little Mermaid wherever you go with this lanyard. Everything from the colors to the graphics really make you think of all the movie merch we had as kids. It’s perfect for fans of the 1989 movie. Such a classic!

Bebe Satin Button-Up Jacquard Dress

Get ready for all the praise because this dress is sure to win you a ton of compliments. Whether you have a special event coming up this summer or you just want to look extra cute on date night, this dress from Bebe is a must-have for your wardrobe. Right now, it’s even on sale for nearly $40 off. Sizes range from XS to XL.

Kate Spade Morgan Seashell Embossed Continental Wallet

This seashell-embossed wallet from Kate Sapde is truly obsession-worthy with the light blue shells and the little pearl details. It’s one of their large continental wallets that zip around and has 12 credit card slots, four interior slip pockets, and a zippered interior pocket. It’s a great wallet to have this summer.

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

Who says you have to sacrifice comfort for style? These recovery slides from Hoka not only come in a pretty teal color, shoppers swear they’re super comfy to wear as well. As one wrote, “I bought these as I had read that they are great for plantar fasciitis. Now I put these on when I get up and rarely have them off my feet. If only I could wear them to church! LOVE LOVE LOVE these and will be purchasing in multiple colors!” Another review from a podiatrist said they recommend these to all their patients.

If you loved these picks, be sure to check out all the other must-have mermaid-inspired styles from Zappos’ secret mermaidcore shop here.

