Shoppers Call This $7 Sunscreen from a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand the ‘Best on the Market’

During the sunny summer season, we have one major priority: protecting our skin. Whether you’re heading to the beach for that much-needed vacation, or just running errands around town, a quality sunscreen is a must. But your SPF should do more than just protect your skin, it should nourish it too. Luckily there’s one sunscreen from a brand Nicole Kidman adores and shoppers are raving about that protects your skin and restores it’s natural barrier — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is currently just $7.

Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Sunscreen is about to become an essential part of your summer skincare routine. This SPF provides powerful sun protection you will love to wear. Upon application, Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Sunscreen quickly absorbs into the skin and becomes dry to the touch. Say goodbye to greasy sunscreens that just don’t seem to do the trick!

We’re not surprised shoppers are loving the benefits and feel of Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Sunscreen. Just read what some of them had to say in their glowing reviews: “I think it’s the best sunscreen on the market,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “It is unscented. I can go out into the hottest days with my sunscreen knowing I will NOT burn.”

Another shopper said, “It provides excellent protection from UV rays. It’s not greasy, easy to apply and has a pleasant scent.” And a third shopper noted, “This is exactly what I’ve been looking for — a face sunscreen that blends easily and is not pasty!! It feels great on my skin and seems to do a great job of protecting my skin from the sun.” Now that summer is practically here, stock up on Neutrogena’s Ultra Sheer Sunscreen and you’ll be set for the season.

