Lowe’s Can’t-Miss Memorial Day Sales Will Save You Hundreds on Appliances, Garden Supplies & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This Memorial Day weekend, we have one thing on our mind. No, it’s not all the picnic food we’ll be enjoying over the next few days — it’s the sales happening at Lowe’s right now. Whether you’re looking for new kitchen essentials, or gathering the necessities you need for all your gardening needs, Lowe’s has you covered on all your home needs for the summer. You’re going to love these deals.

Patio sets, chairs, microwaves, and potting soil are just a few items featuring marked down prices this Memorial Day weekend at Lowe’s. But you’ll want to jump at these deals now. Some of these items are only on sale for a few days! Take a look at just a few of the items Lowe’s has to offer.

Mondawe 3-Piece Patio Conversation Set

Courtesy of Mondawe.

Turn your backyard into an idyllic oasis with the Mondawe 3-Piece Patio Conversation Set. With two chairs for chatting and a little table, you’ll have the most essential pieces for entertaining this summer season. Durable fabric, high-quality build, and easy assemblage is what you’ll get with this 3-piece set.

Mondawe 3-Piece Patio Conversation Set $279.50 Buy now

Miracle-Gro Potting Soil Mix

Courtesy of Miracle-Gro.

Summer is the perfect season for gardening. With that in mind, you’ll need all the essentials to make your garden the brightest and best it can be. Luckily, Lowe’s has you covered. Right now, you can save nearly $5 on Miracle-Gro Potting Soil Mix. With this Potting Soil Mix, plants will grow twice as big, and this soil will nourish them for up to six months. You just can’t beat that!

Miracle-Gro Potting Soil Mix $7.50 Buy now

Whirlpool Mircrowave

Courtesy of Whirlpool.

On the market for a new microwave? Well, look no further than this deal Lowe’s has to offer. Whirlpool’s Microwave is currently available for a reduced price — you can save $190 when you purchase this kitchen essential. Whirlpool’s Microwave is fingerprint and smudge-resistant, and features the right amount of ventilation.

Whirlpool Microwave $229 Buy now

Style Selections Dining Chair

Courtesy of Style Selections.

Need a new dining chair (or two, or three) for your patio set? Consider your search over. Style Selections Dining Chair is the perfect fit for all your outdoor dining needs. Currently available on Lowe’s for just $39, you can complete your table set for an affordable price.

Style Selections Dining Chair $39 Buy now

