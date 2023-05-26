If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The (un)official start of summer is here. To celebrate, Peace Out, the clean beauty brand behind TikTok’s favorite retinol stick and acne dots, launched a new serum balm that’s guaranteed to be another hit. If you want a product that will brighten your face and make you glow all summer long, you’ll want to snag one for yourself ASAP.

Peace Out’s Vitamin C Glow Stick is a product designed to help instantly brighten, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Since it’s basically a vitamin C serum in balm form, you won’t get product all over your hands. You can also choose specific spots on your face to target, like the under-eye area to help you look more awake in the morning. Not only that, it’s a great product to take when you’re on-the-go, which is perfect if you have travel plans this summer.

As a refresher, vitamin C is a good ingredient to incorporate into your skincare routine for a number of reasons. As Enrico Frezza, CEO and Founder of Peace Out Skincare, told SheKnows, it’s a “powerful ingredients” that helps with age delay, hydration, and brightening. It also provides your skin with protection against harmful pollutants and UV rays.

“Our Vitamin C Glow Stick was made with our acne-prone consumers in mind,” Frezza told SheKnows. “It was made for our consumer that wants that instant glow on-the-go, while also experiencing the benefits of vitamin C usage. We created this for them with an added shimmer component to our serum, so when you apply on a fresh face or over makeup, you will have an instant glow in the areas applied.”

According to Frezza, the glow was “so enticing” for the people who tried the product, they ended up applying it all over their face, neck, and décolletage. So not only will you get the benefits of vitamin C, it might also help you achieve a pretty glow for summer.

IMAGE: Peace Out

Peace Out

Peace Out Vitamin C Glow Stick $28 Buy now

While the Vitamin C balm just launched, beauty lovers who tried the product in advance are already obsessed. As one wrote, “I was surprised after my first use that this product works so good under my eyes. It instantly brightened up my under-eye area, not only that, I feel less under-eye bags so my eyes look awake and brightened. Highly recommend it.”

Related story Zappos Has a Secret 'Little Mermaid'-Inspired Shop with Dreamy Styles From Kate Spade, Hoka & More Starting at $9

Another reviewer who’s a fan of Peace Out’s best-selling balms, loved the way it made their skin feel. They said, “I am really loving the idea of product in stick form. I really love the Peace Out Retinol Stick and was super excited to try the new Vitamin C Glow Stick. It’s perfect for on-the-go and takes up very little space in my makeup bag. It’s great for a quick application. The fragrance is also very earthy, which took a little getting used to. But overall, I love the way my skin looks and glows with this product.”

Speaking of glowing skin, numerous shoppers said they use the product as a highlight. As one reviewer wrote, “This gives you a nice, dewy glow and it so versatile to use. I like to use it after I’ve applied all my makeup and set it. That’s when I’ll put it on my finger tips and dab it on the high points of my cheeks.”

Not only does it give you a nice glow and make you look more awake, one reviewer said they saw near-immediate effects on their fine lines and wrinkles. They said, “I absolutely love this new vitamin C stick! It’s super easy to use, and saw benefits right away — reduced fine lines and a more hydrated texture. It’s perfect for bringing in my purse on the go, and super easy to incorporate into my routine at any and all times!”

Peace Out’s Vitamin C Glow Stick is available to shop at both Peace Out and Sephora right now. Given how popular the brand’s Retinol Eye Stick got when it first launched, we recommend snagging this new balm ASAP.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: