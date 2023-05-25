This Hair Growth Treatment Is Half The Cost Of Rogaine & Customers Say They’ve Seen ‘Amazing Results’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hair loss and hair regrowth is something that we, as women, are finally talking about. There are so many causes of hair loss, like post-partum, hormonal changes, stress and more, but luckily, there are scientific advancements that make it easier to access products that can help jumpstart regrowth.

You’ve probably already heard of Rogaine for men and women’s hair regrowth, but Target has so many Rogaine dupes that are half the cost and are made with the same key ingredient: minoxidil. This is the ingredient that stars like Jennifer Lopez reach for when they want to turn on hair growth for thicker, luscious locks.

Similar to Viagra, Minoxidil was originally intended to treat hypertension, which is also known as high blood pressure. As Minoxidil drug studies were taking place, scientists noticed that hair growth in patients was stimulated and growing at rapid rates. Researchers quickly shifted gears and began marketing it as an FDA-approved topical treatment for hair growth.

It works by stimulating blood flow to the hair follicles to stimulate movement and usher in hair growth. Minoxidil is so good, Anthony Chu, professor of dermatology, Buckingham University, and consultant dermatologist and honorary senior lecturer, Imperial College, London told the Pharmaceutical Journal, “Forty percent of men who use minoxidil get reasonable hair growth and, in another 40 percent, the drug stops them losing more hair. So it’s only about 20 per cent who do not get any benefit.” The benefits also work on women.

So! Now that you’ve got the basics out of the way, here are some of the most affordable Minoxodil products available on the market today.

Courtesy of Up & Up.

Hair Regrowth Treatment with Minoxidil 5% & Topical Aerosol for Women

Target’s brand, Up & Up sells generic Rogaine in a four-month supply for just $35.99 in a two-pack. That’s like spending just $17.99 for a two-month supply, which is pretty unbeatable. For context, a four-month supply of Rogaine retails for 58.99. Related story This $16 Jennifer Garner-Loved Serum Makes Mature Skin ‘Feel 20 Years Younger’ & Shoppers 'Prefer' It Over La Mer

This package contains 5 percent of Minoxidil, so if you’ve tried it before and know it works, it could be beneficial to start out at this higher percentage. If you’re just trying it out for the first time, you can start at 2 percent. (Which we show below.) Make sure to contact your dermatologist or physician before beginning any new supplement or product.

One reviewer who tried it said, “My derm recommended this product, and it is amazing! It’s so great how inexpensive it is and how much regrowth I’ve seen.”

According to research, it should take about three months of consistent use in order to start seeing results with this product.

Minoxidil 5% & Topical Aerosol for Women $35.99 Buy now

Up & Up.

Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women – 2 fl oz each

This one contains 2 percent Minoxidil in a three-month supply for $30. One reviewer wrote, “I was skeptical at first however, by third week I noticed my hair falling out less. By two months, I see new hair growing in areas I had few hair left.” Additionally, they added that they’d “recommend; just give it time for you hair to adapt.”

Minoxidil 5% Hair Regrowth Treatment for Women $30.49 Buy now

These are both great options if you’re interested in trying out Minoxidil, but don’t want to pay the hefty price tag of name-brand products.