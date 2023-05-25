The Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner That ‘Undeniably Transformed’ Nicole Kidman’s Hair Is on Sale — & Prices Start at $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So many factors can play a role in hair thinning or loss, such as stress, genetics, and medications, it can definitely do a number on your sense of self-esteem. I’ve been there and it’s still something that puts me in panic-mode whenever I notice a little bit more hair shedding than usual. Fortunately, Vegamour, a clean hair care brand that Nicole Kidman absolutely swears by, has a line of premium, shopper-loved hair growth products that actually work. Right now, Vegamour is having a Summer Kickoff Sale Event where you can save 25% off sitewide. As someone who ADORES their GRO Hair Serum for its effectiveness at thickening hair, I highly recommend snagging a product or two while it’s still majorly discounted.

I’ve pretty much tried everything in the brand’s GRO Collection, which is geared towards strengthening and thickening hair, and there hasn’t been a product I didn’t love. During the sale, you can score 25% off bundles and individual products, which is a really good discount that you only get a couple times in the year.

If you’re looking for products worth trying, you may want to check out their GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit. Nicole Kidman said these were two products that “undeniably transformed” her hair and made it “thicker, fuller, and noticeably less frizzy.” Vegamour’s Summer Kickoff Sale is the perfect time to try it, as you can get a set for as low as $17!

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit

IMAGE: Vegamour

According to shoppers, Vegamour’s GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner are both truly “amazing.” As one reviewer wrote, “It has helped my hair grow back, especially in front along the hairline where I was in the beginning stages of propecia. It smells wonderful and leaves my hair feeling soft. Makes tangles come out easily as well.”

If you want to slow down hair shedding, this is a duo you’ll definitely want to snag. “I’ve been using the Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner for over 90 days and my hair is no longer shedding and is also so soft,” one shopper wrote. “I also bought the kit for my daughters and they love it too! Thank you! Thank you!”

Another shopper heard about the products' incredible results from a physician and now swears by them herself. As they said, "This product was referred by my daughter's physician for hair loss. She loved it and knew that it would help me with my same problem… hair loss. Two different generations experiencing the same concerns from different problems! Vegamour products worked great for her and as great for me. Both of us are still using their products and are able to brag about our results with each other and our different friends."

Right now, the Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is on sale for $65 without a subscription and $57 with one. However, if you’re traveling or you just want to get a feel of the brand before you commit, you can snag the travel kit below for just $17.

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Travel Size Kit

IMAGE: Vegamour Vegamour

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Travel Size Kit $17 Buy now

These Vegamour Memorial Day deals won’t be around for too much longer. So be sure to check out everything the brand has to offer at their Summer Kickoff Sale.

