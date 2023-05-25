This $16 Jennifer Garner-Loved Serum Makes Mature Skin ‘Feel 20 Years Younger’ & Shoppers ‘Prefer’ It Over La Mer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Big celebs have access to all the best skincare out there, so it’s always such a treat to find out that their beauty staples consist of products that don’t break the bank. Jennifer Garner, for instance, is one celeb who pretty much lives and breathes Neutrogena. After all, she has been an ambassador of the brand for years. So clearly, their skincare and beauty products are doing something right! While Garner has so many products she uses on the regular like ultra-moisturizing the body oil or the $3 cleansing bar (that Jennifer Aniston also uses BTW!), we came across a hydrating serum that shoppers swear they prefer over La Mer. Right now, it’s on sale for just $16 ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum is a hyaluronic acid-based product that claims to “deliver higher hydration levels for skin that glows day after day.” It’s lightweight, non-comedogenic, and was made to absorb right into the skin for immediate “thirst-quenching.” It’s a particularly great product for those with dry, crepey, or mature skin. According to the brand, it will leave your skin looking plump and radiant, with a glow from within.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum has over 13,000 five-star reviews with many loving the way it makes their skin look and feel. As one shopper wrote, “I have used and loved this serum for years. I use it daily in place of moisturizer because it’s lightweight and doesn’t make my face sweat like most regular moisturizers do.”

One Amazon reviewer in their 40s with “crepey” under-eye skin said they saw fewer fine lines after just two weeks of use. “I use this every morning and it feels like my skin soaked in a bathtub of moisture,” they wrote. “It absorbs right in and looks brighter. Your skin will feel so nice after you apply it. I wish I tried this five years ago when I noticed signs of skin aging. It really clears dry, flaky patches of skin too! I was so happy with this under $20 purchase, it honestly makes your skin feel 20 years younger!”

If you’re a fan of Neutrogena products, this won’t disappoint. As one reviewer said, “I love Neutrogena products and this exceeded my expectations because it’s so moisturizing. It’s the thing I needed but didn’t know I needed it. I’m over 60 with dry skin, but not anymore!”

There are so many other Neutrogena products on sale for Memorial Day weekend, including the TikTok-famous Hydro Boost Water Gel that Garner is also a fan of. Don’t miss this chance to score some seriously good celeb-approved skincare at a discount.

